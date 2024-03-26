|
Imagindairy And Ginkgo Bioworks Partner To Develop Animal-Free Non-Whey Dairy Proteins
(RTTNews) - Israeli-based foodtech company Imagindairy and Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) announced Tuesday a new partnership with the aim to deliver a global solution for animal-free non-whey dairy protein production in a highly cost-effective manner.
This collaboration will leverage Ginkgo Protein Expression Services and Imagindairy's process development and scale-up expertise to accelerate the development of functional non-whey dairy proteins.
This is a multi-year program, funded in part by a joint grant from the Board of Governors of the Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation.
Imagindairy and Ginkgo have partnered to design an optimized organism capable of cost-effectively producing non-whey dairy proteins. This will allow Imagindairy to remain focused on whey protein production and commercialization while accelerating time to market of non-whey proteins.
