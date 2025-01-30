|
30.01.2025 13:44:55
IMAX Rockets to Best Chinese New Year Opening with $12 Million
|
Shattering Dual Records for Box Office and AttendanceSHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2025 - IMAX China set a record Chinese New Year opening day with a whopping $12 million in box office revenue, eclipsing the previous record set in 2021. Additionally, with 1.2 million admissions nationwide, IMAX achieved its highest day-one attendance in history, paving the way for a robust new year.
IMAX captured 5% of the Chinese New Year box office to date with 1% of the total screens, marking its highest percentage of first-day results ever. Notably, 7 out of the top 10 highest-grossing theaters nationwide were IMAX venues, highlighting the audience's strong preference gravitating toward the IMAX experience.
This year's Chinese New Year holiday is widely acclaimed as the strongest in history, with exceptional audiovisual effects recognized as a key factor in drawing audiences to theaters. Five blockbusters landed in IMAX theaters, marking the largest lineup in history, including "Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force," featuring IMAX's exclusive aspect ratio; "Operation Hadal," a Filmed for IMAX title shot entirely with IMAX certified camera; "Nezha 2," "Detective Chinatown 1900," and "The Legend of the Condor Heroes." With their strong IP appeal, diverse genres, and high-quality audiovisual spectacles, this robust lineup caters to a broad audience demographic, creating significant momentum for IMAX's Chinese New Year holiday window.
