Immersion Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), a leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Financial Summary:1

Total revenues of $10.4 million, compared to $9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Royalty and license revenues were $10.4 million, compared to $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP net income was $16.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $19.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP operating expenses of $5.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to GAAP operating expenses of $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to Non-GAAP operating expenses of $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income was $16.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to non-GAAP net income of $20.5 million, or $0.63 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Repurchased 319,017 shares in the fourth quarter of 2023 (1% of shares outstanding at December 31, 2023) at an average price of $6.52 per share.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Summary:

Revenues for 2023 were $33.9 million, compared to $38.5 million in 2022. Royalty and license revenues for 2023 totaled $33.8 million, compared to $38.2 million in 2022.

Net income for 2023 was $34.0 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $30.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for 2022.

GAAP operating expenses of $16.0 million in 2023, compared to GAAP operating expenses of $14.0 million in 2022. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $11.5 million in 2023, compared to Non-GAAP operating expenses of $10.2 million in 2022.

Non-GAAP net income for 2023 was $38.5 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income for 2022 of $34.5 million, or $1.03 per diluted share.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $160.4 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $10.7 million from $149.7 million as of December 31, 2022.

Repurchased 1,217,774 shares in 2023 (3.9% of shares outstanding at December 31, 2023) at an average price of $6.77 per share.

1 Non-GAAP measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP as described in this press release. A reconciliation of each Non-GAAP measure to the most applicable GAAP measure is included in this press release.

Eric Singer, Chairman & CEO, stated, "2023 was a year of steady execution and accomplishment for Immersion as we maintained our efforts to enforce our intellectual property, renew license deals, and thoughtfully allocate capital. We returned $15.7 million to shareholders via buybacks and dividends during the year while also increasing our stockholder’s equity to $183.1 million, or $5.81 per share, as of December 31, 2023. This is an increase of over $27.4 million from $157.7 million, or $4.89 per share, at the end of 2022.”

"As we enter 2024, we continue to focus on our stated objectives and are confident that our strong balance sheet positions us well,” Singer concluded.

The sixth quarterly dividend, in the amount of $0.045 per share, will be paid on April 19, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 12, 2024. Future quarterly dividends will be subject to further review and approval by the Board of Directors (the "Board”) in accordance with applicable law. The Board reserves the right to adjust or withdraw the quarterly dividend in future periods as it reviews the Company’s capital allocation strategy from time-to-time.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (Nasdaq: IMMR) is a leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Immersion reports all financial information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult to understand if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Immersion discloses this non-GAAP information, such as Non-GAAP net income, Non-GAAP operating expenses and Non-GAAP net income per diluted share because it is useful in understanding the company’s performance as it excludes certain non-cash expenses like stock-based compensation expense and other special charges, depreciation and restructuring costs, that many investors feel may obscure the company’s true operating performance. Likewise, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to manage and assess the profitability of its business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act”). The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates,” "believes,” "expects,” "intends,” "may,” "can,” "will,” "places,” "estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way we identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include any expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s focus on protecting its intellectual property, either through the execution of new or renewal license agreements or by proactive enforcement continuing to pursue thoughtful capital allocation to increase long-term shareholder value, and the timing of any dividend payments.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, therefore we caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the inability to predict the outcome of any litigation, the costs associated with any litigation and the risks related to our business, both direct and indirect, of initiating litigation, unanticipated changes in the markets in which the Company operates; the effects of the current macroeconomic climate; delay in or failure to achieve adoption of or commercial demand for the Company’s products or third party products incorporating the Company’s technologies; the inability of Immersion to renew existing licensing arrangements, or enter into new licensing arrangements on favorable terms; the loss of a major customer; the ability of Immersion to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights and other factors. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Immersion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2023 as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Immersion does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Immersion Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (1) (1) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,071 $ 48,820 Investments-current 104,291 100,918 Accounts and other receivables 2,241 1,235 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,847 9,347 Total current assets 172,450 160,320 Property and equipment, net 211 293 Investments-noncurrent 33,350 17,040 Long-term deposits 6,231 4,324 Deferred tax assets 3,343 7,217 Other assets 146 916 TOTAL ASSETS $ 215,731 $ 190,110 LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 47 $ 86 Accrued compensation 3,127 2,029 Deferred revenue-current 4,239 4,766 Other current liabilities 11,900 11,044 Total current liabilities 19,313 17,925 Deferred revenue-noncurrent 8,390 12,629 Other long-term liabilities 4,926 1,856 Total liabilities 32,629 32,410 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 183,102 157,700 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 215,731 $ 190,110 (1) Derived from Immersion’s annual audited consolidated financial statements.

Immersion Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Royalty and license $ 10,380 $ 9,099 $ 33,781 $ 38,178 Development, services, and other — 65 138 283 Total revenues 10,380 9,164 33,919 38,461 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 890 229 1,751 1,219 Research and development 22 262 281 1,380 General and administrative 4,432 2,892 13,960 11,442 Total operating expenses 5,344 3,383 15,992 14,041 Operating income 5,036 5,781 17,927 24,420 Interest and other income (loss), net 14,257 8,958 24,988 2,545 Income before benefit from (provision for) income taxes 19,293 14,739 42,915 26,965 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes (3,303 ) 4,963 (8,939 ) 3,699 Net income $ 15,990 $ 19,702 $ 33,976 $ 30,664 Basic net income per share $ 0.49 $ 0.61 $ 1.05 $ 0.92 Shares used in calculating basic net income per share 32,465 32,327 32,214 33,280 Diluted net income per share $ 0.49 $ 0.60 $ 1.04 $ 0.92 Shares used in calculating diluted net income per share 32,707 32,584 32,536 33,508

Immersion Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net income $ 15,990 $ 19,702 $ 33,976 $ 30,664 Add: Stock-based compensation 869 756 3,395 3,417 Add: Restructuring expense 7 — 420 — Add: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 12 45 68 140 Other nonrecurring charges 6 27 627 322 Non-GAAP net income $ 16,884 $ 20,530 $ 38,486 $ 34,543 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.52 $ 0.63 $ 1.18 $ 1.03 Shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per diluted share 32,707 32,584 32,536 33,508

Immersion Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP operating expenses $ 5,344 $ 3,383 $ 15,992 $ 14,041 Adjustments to GAAP operating expenses: Stock-based compensation expense - S&M (302 ) (41 ) (412 ) (61 ) Stock-based compensation expense - R&D (2 ) (21 ) 69 (117 ) Stock-based compensation expense - G&A (565 ) (694 ) (3,052 ) (3,239 ) Restructuring expense (7 ) — (420 ) — Depreciation and amortization expense of property and equipment (12 ) (45 ) (68 ) (140 ) Other nonrecurring charges (6 ) (27 ) (627 ) (322 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 4,450 $ 2,555 $ 11,482 $ 10,162

