14.11.2022 15:00:00

Immersion Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), a leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter Financial Summary:

  • Total revenues of $14.0 million, compared to $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Royalty and license revenues were $13.9 million, compared to $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • GAAP operating expenses of $3.1 million declined 12% from $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $2.3 million declined 18% from $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. (See attached table for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.)
  • GAAP net income was $7.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $9.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $133.5 million as of September 30, 2022.

Eric Singer, Executive Chairman, stated, "Notwithstanding a very difficult macroeconomic backdrop, Immersion’s financial strength allowed for significant share repurchases during the quarter of 954,247 shares. On a year-to-date basis, we repurchased 2,542,065 shares (7.4% of shares outstanding at December 31, 2021) at an average price of $5.20 per share.” Singer continued, "In addition, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, which underscores our confidence in the financial strength of the company and commitment to return capital to shareholders in a meaningful way. We are focused on renewing license agreements, protecting our intellectual property and pursuing thoughtful capital allocation to drive long-term shareholder value.”

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Renewed multi-year agreement with Nippon Seiki, pursuant to which Nippon Seiki obtained a license to Immersion’s patent portfolio for Nippon Seiki’s printer products, copier products, and automotive products.
  • Renewed multi-year agreement with Google pursuant to which Google has obtained a license to Immersion’s patent portfolio for Google and Fitbit products. Other terms of the agreement are confidential.

The first quarterly dividend will be paid on January 30, 2023 to shareholders of record on January 15, 2023. Future quarterly dividends will be subject to further review and approval by the Board in accordance with applicable law. The Board reserves the right to adjust or withdraw the quarterly dividend in future periods as it reviews the Company’s capital allocation strategy from time-to-time. In addition, the Company’s current stock repurchase program allows for the repurchase of shares with an aggregate value of up to an additional $21 million.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is a leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Immersion reports all financial information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult to understand if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Immersion discloses this non-GAAP information, such as Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per diluted share because it is useful in understanding the company’s performance as it excludes certain non-cash expenses like stock-based compensation expense and other special charges, such as deferred tax assets valuation allowance, depreciation and restructuring costs, that many investors feel may obscure the company’s true operating performance. Likewise, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to manage and assess the profitability of its business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act”). The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates,” "believes,” "expects,” "intends,” "may,” "can,” "will,” "places,” "estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way we identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include any expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about the financial strength of the company and commitment to return capital to shareholders in a meaningful way, and the Company’s focus on renewing license agreements, protecting its intellectual property and pursuing thoughtful capital allocation to drive long-term shareholder value.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, therefore we caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the inability to predict the outcome of any litigation, the costs associated with any litigation and the risks related to our business, both direct and indirect, of initiating litigation, the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company and its business, and on the business of its suppliers and customers; unanticipated changes in the markets in which the Company operates; the effects of the current macroeconomic climate (especially in light of the ongoing adverse effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic); delay in or failure to achieve adoption of or commercial demand for the Company’s products or third party products incorporating the Company’s technologies; the inability of Immersion to renew existing licensing arrangements, or enter into new licensing arrangements on favorable terms; the loss of a major customer; the ability of Immersion to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights and other factors. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Immersion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021 and in its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Immersion does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Immersion, and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word "partner” or "partnership” in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.

(IMMR – C)

Immersion Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

September 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

(1)

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

36,767

 

$

51,490

 

Investments - current

 

96,779

 

 

86,431

 

Accounts and other receivables

 

3,343

 

 

1,970

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

7,731

 

 

13,432

 

Total current assets

 

144,620

 

 

153,323

 

Property and equipment, net

 

362

 

 

444

 

Investments - noncurrent

 

18,520

 

 

7,286

 

Long-term deposits

 

4,425

 

 

9,658

 

Other assets

 

3,290

 

 

4,809

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

171,217

 

$

175,520

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

14

 

$

2

 

Accrued compensation

 

1,270

 

 

555

 

Deferred revenue - current

 

4,763

 

 

4,826

 

Other current liabilities

 

7,729

 

 

11,247

 

Total current liabilities

 

13,776

 

 

16,630

 

Deferred revenue - noncurrent

 

13,808

 

 

16,699

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

479

 

 

896

 

Total liabilities

 

28,063

 

 

34,225

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

143,154

 

 

141,295

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

171,217

 

$

175,520

 

(1)

 

Derived from Immersion’s annual audited consolidated financial statements.

Immersion Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

(1)

 

(1)

 

(1)

 

(1)

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Royalty and license

$

13,931

 

 

$

7,068

 

 

$

29,079

 

 

$

25,017

 

Development, services, and other

 

75

 

 

 

105

 

 

 

218

 

 

 

325

 

Total revenues

 

14,006

 

 

 

7,173

 

 

 

29,297

 

 

 

25,342

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

78

 

Sales and marketing

 

282

 

 

 

443

 

 

 

986

 

 

 

2,743

 

Research and development

 

254

 

 

 

803

 

 

 

1,118

 

 

 

3,442

 

General and administrative

 

2,540

 

 

 

2,246

 

 

 

8,550

 

 

 

7,106

 

Total costs and expenses

 

3,076

 

 

 

3,500

 

 

 

10,658

 

 

 

13,369

 

Operating Income

 

10,930

 

 

 

3,673

 

 

 

18,639

 

 

 

11,973

 

Interest and other income (loss), net

 

(2,348

)

 

 

438

 

 

 

(6,413

)

 

 

162

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

8,582

 

 

 

4,111

 

 

 

12,226

 

 

 

12,135

 

Provision for income taxes

 

(877

)

 

 

(340

)

 

 

(1,264

)

 

 

(987

)

Net Income

$

7,705

 

 

$

3,771

 

 

$

10,962

 

 

$

11,148

 

Basic net income per share

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.36

 

Shares used in calculating basic net income per share

 

33,201

 

 

 

32,474

 

 

 

33,601

 

 

 

30,693

 

Diluted net income per share

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.36

 

Shares used in calculating diluted net income per share

 

33,682

 

 

 

32,612

 

 

 

34,035

 

 

 

31,065

 

(1)

unaudited quarterly financial data

Immersion Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

GAAP net income

$

7,705

 

 

$

3,771

 

 

$

10,962

 

 

$

11,148

 

Add: Provision for income taxes

 

877

 

 

 

340

 

 

 

1,264

 

 

 

987

 

Less: Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

 

(15

)

 

 

(95

)

 

 

(662

)

 

 

(139

)

Add: Stock-based compensation

 

730

 

 

 

415

 

 

 

2,661

 

 

 

1,997

 

Add: Restructuring expense

 

 

 

 

186

 

 

 

 

 

 

612

 

Add: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

 

28

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

75

 

Other nonrecurring charges

 

46

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

294

 

 

 

100

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

9,371

 

 

$

4,742

 

 

$

14,614

 

 

$

14,780

 

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

0.48

 

Shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per
diluted share

 

33,682

 

 

 

32,612

 

 

 

34,035

 

 

 

31,065

 

Immersion Corporation
Disaggregated Revenue Information
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Fixed fee license revenue

$

7,662

 

$

1,247

 

$

10,653

 

$

4,346

Per-unit royalty revenue

 

6,269

 

 

5,821

 

 

18,426

 

 

20,671

Total royalty and license revenue

 

13,931

 

 

7,068

 

 

29,079

 

 

25,017

Development, services, and other revenue

 

75

 

 

105

 

 

218

 

 

325

Total revenues

$

14,006

 

$

7,173

 

$

29,297

 

$

25,342

Immersion Corporation
Revenue by Line of Business
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Mobility

75

%

 

60

%

 

67

%

 

61

%

Gaming

14

%

 

28

%

 

19

%

 

23

%

Automotive

5

%

 

12

%

 

8

%

 

14

%

Other

6

%

 

%

 

6

%

 

2

%

Total revenues

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

Immersion Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

GAAP operating expenses

$

3,076

 

 

$

3,492

 

 

$

10,654

 

 

$

13,291

 

Adjustments to GAAP operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense - S&M

 

(19

)

 

 

(141

)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(678

)

Stock-based compensation expense - R&D

 

(18

)

 

 

(118

)

 

 

(96

)

 

 

(653

)

Stock-based compensation expense - G&A

 

(693

)

 

 

(156

)

 

 

(2,545

)

 

 

(666

)

Restructuring expense

 

 

 

 

(186

)

 

 

 

 

 

(612

)

Depreciation and amortization expense of
property and equipment

 

(28

)

 

 

(25

)

 

 

(95

)

 

 

(75

)

Other nonrecurring charges

 

(46

)

 

 

(100

)

 

 

(294

)

 

 

(100

)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

2,272

 

 

$

2,766

 

 

$

7,604

 

 

$

10,507

 

 

