Immuneering IMM-1-104 Trial In RAS-Mutant Solid Tumors Shows Positive Results; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Immuneering Corp. (IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company, announced Thursday positive topline results from the ongoing Phase 1 portion of its Phase 1/2a clinical trial of IMM-1-104 in advanced RAS-mutant solid tumors.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Immuneering shares were gaining around 5.1 percent to trade at $6.18.

As of the data cut-off date of February 20, the patients in Phase 1 had a dozen different RAS mutations across eight different types of cancer. IMM-1-104 has been well-tolerated and shown promising initial signs of clinical activity which bodes well for the Phase 2a portion of study, the company said.

Ben Zeskind, Chief Executive Officer of Immuneering, said, "We believe these results demonstrate clear proof of concept, as IMM-1-104 shrank MAPK-dependent lesions in highly aggressive, late-line cancers, prevented acquired alterations in RAS, and has been well-tolerated, showing the potential for a differentiated safety profile."

The endpoints of the Phase 1 portion were to assess the safety and tolerability of IMM-1-104, identify a candidate recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D), and evaluate pharmacokinetics or PK.

As of February 20, IMM-1-104 has been well-tolerated, with the potential for a differentiated safety profile. Among treatment-related adverse eventsor TRAEs occurring in greater than 10% of patients, no grade 4 TRAEs were observed, only one grade 3 TRAE was observed, and a modest number of grade 2 TRAEs were observed in each category.

No TRAEs were deemed serious.

While clinical activity was not an endpoint of the Phase 1 portion of the trial, Immuneering said it believes data generated as of the cutoff date of February 20, 2024 show promising signs for IMM-1-104's potential clinical activity.

The Phase 2a portion is studying IMM-1-104 as a single agent and in combination, and could offer the clearest sign yet that IMM-1-104 has the potential to be an effective and universal treatment for RAS-mutant solid tumors.

Immuneering plans to present further data from the ongoing Phase 1 portion of its Phase 1/2a study of IMM-1-104 in advanced RAS-mutant solid tumors at a future medical meeting.

The company expects to report initial data from multiple arms of Phase 2a portion in 2024, and to share that data later this year.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com