Immuneering Reports Positive Initial Data For IMM-1-104 In Phase 2a Pancreatic Cancer Trial;stock Up

(RTTNews) - Immuneering Corp. (IMRX) announced positive initial response data from the first five patients treated with IMM-1-104 in combination with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in first line pancreatic cancer as part of its ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial.

IMRX closed Thursday's regular trading at $1.43 up $0.14 or 10.85%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further gained $0.79 or 55.24%.

According to the company, the first two patients in the Phase 2a arm evaluating IMM-1-104 with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in first-line pancreatic cancer have recorded complete or partial responses for an initial response rate of 40% (2/5) and disease control rate of 80% (4/5), with the other three patients earlier in the course of treatment and all five continuing on treatment.

The company noted that the Benchmarks for gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel alone in first-line pancreatic cancer patients were established by the Phase 3 MPACT study, which included 1 Complete Response (CR) out of 431 patients, a 23% Overall Response Rate, and a 48% Disease Control Rate1. Benchmarks for modified (m) Gemcitabine/nab-Paclitaxel include an 18.6% ORR2.

The company said the combination of IMM-1-104 plus modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel was observed to be well tolerated, with an emerging safety profile in line with known data for both therapeutics respectively.

The trial's Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has approved enrolling additional patients into this arm at 320mg QD p.o., the first of which have already been dosed and are awaiting first scans.

