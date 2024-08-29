|
29.08.2024 13:47:15
Immunocore CFO Brian Di Donato To Resign At Year-end
(RTTNews) - Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, announced Thursday that its Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy, Brian Di Donato, has informed of his plans to leave at the end of the year.
Di Donato has accepted the role of Chief Executive Officer at a San Diego, California -based private, early-stage biotech. He will remain in his current roles through the end of 2024, to ensure a smooth transition.
Immunocore said it will initiate a search for a new CFO.
Bahija Jallal, Chief Executive Officer at Immunocore said, "Brian has been an invaluable member of our team for over four years, and his leadership was instrumental in the success of our IPO. … During his tenure, we have successfully raised significant capital to invest in our innovative platform and our rapidly growing clinical and research portfolio."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Immunocore Holdings Limited (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Immunocore Holdings Limited (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Immunocore Holdings Limited (spons. ADRs)
|31,20
|0,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Plus -- DAX knackt Allzeithoch und geht stabil ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schlussendlich stärker -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt endete der Handel hingegen nach einem neuen Rekord im Bereich der Nulllinie. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag letztendlich höher. Anleger in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Kauflaune.