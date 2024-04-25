Immunome Appoints Sandra M. Swain to Board of Directors

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Sandra M. Swain, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Swain has over 30 years of oncology clinical research experience and has served on both public company and non-profit boards.

"Immunome is pleased to welcome Sandra to the Board of Directors, especially given her extensive experience as a successful clinical researcher,” stated Clay Siegall, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Immunome. "Her deep understanding of oncology and patient care will add a valuable perspective as we advance AL102 through Phase 3 and prepare Investigational New Drug (IND) filings for IM-1021 and IM-3050.”

"I am drawn to Immunome’s commitment to developing transformative therapies that meaningfully improve patients’ lives,” remarked Dr. Swain. "Immunome’s promising pipeline, talented team, and focus on patients offers a tremendous opportunity to address unmet medical need. I look forward to serving as a Board member and supporting Immunome’s important mission.”

Dr. Swain has served as Associate Dean for Research Development at Georgetown University Medical Center since 2016, and as Professor of Medicine at Georgetown University Medical Center since 2007. She has also served as Vice President of Genetic Medicine at MedStar Health, a not-for-profit healthcare system, since 2018. Dr. Swain served on the board of directors of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) from 2008-2013 and was ASCO President 2012-13. Since 2007, Dr. Swain has served on the board of directors for Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation, including as treasurer of the Executive Committee from 2016 to 2019 and on the Joint Investment Committee from 2016 to 2018. Dr. Swain previously served on the board of directors of Seagen Inc. from November 2022 until its acquisition by Pfizer Inc. in December 2023. Dr. Swain holds an M.D. from the University of Florida and a B.A. in Chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dr. Swain completed a residency in Internal Medicine at Vanderbilt University and a fellowship in Medical Oncology at the National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies. Our portfolio pursues each target with a modality appropriate to its biology, including small molecules, ADCs, RLTs and immunotherapies. We believe that pursuing underexplored targets with appropriate drug modalities leads to transformative therapies. Our proprietary memory B cell hybridoma technology allows for the rapid screening and functional characterization of novel antibodies and targets.

For more information, visit www.immunome.com or follow us on X/Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA”). We use words such as "advance,” "promising,” "opportunity,” "look forward,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Immunome’s expectations regarding its ongoing clinical trial for AL102 and preparation of IND filings for IM-1021 and IM-3050; the advancement of Immunome’s pipeline; the ability to execute on Immunome’s mission; and other statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Such forward-looking statements are based on Immunome’s expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that Immunome will not be able to realize the benefits of its strategic transactions, Immunome’s ability to grow and successfully execute on its business plan, including the development and commercialization of its pipeline; changes in the applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Immunome may be adversely affected by other economic, market, business, and/or competitive factors; the risk that regulatory approvals for Immunome’s programs and product candidates are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions; the risk that pre-clinical data may not be predictive of clinical data; the risk that interim results of a clinical trial do not necessarily predict final results; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that our product and development candidates fail to achieve their intended endpoints; the complexity of numerous regulatory and legal requirements that Immunome needs to comply with to operate its business; the reliance on Immunome’s management; the prior experience and successes of the Immunome’s management team not being indicative of any future success; uncertainties related to Immunome’s capital requirements and Immunome’s expected cash runway; the failure to obtain, adequately protect, maintain or enforce Immunome’s intellectual property rights; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time described in exhibit 99.2 filed with Immunome’s Current Report on Form 8-K with Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) on February 13, 2024, and in Immunome’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024, and in Immunome’s other filings with the SEC. Immunome cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. Moreover, Immunome operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Except as required by law, Immunome does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in their expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240425337881/en/