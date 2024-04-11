Imperial College London Study Shows Groundbreaking Final Results for SHL Telemedicine’s SmartHeart® in Post-ACS Patient Care

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHLT, SIX: SHLTN;) ("SHL" or the "Company"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, is excited to announce the groundbreaking full results of the Imperial College London TELE-ACS Trial. The randomized clinical trial showcased, among other things, how SHL’s SmartHeart® 12-lead ECG technology can significantly reduce hospital readmissions and ED visits for post-MI (heart attack) patients at home.

Key Findings from the Study:

A 76% reduction in the likelihood of hospital readmission within six months for patients using telemedicine.

A 41% decrease in the likelihood of attending the emergency department (ED) compared to standard care recipients.

Significant reductions in unplanned coronary revascularizations.

Notable decreases in patient-reported symptoms, including chest pain, breathlessness, and dizziness.

The TELE-ACS clinical trial, conducted at a large tertiary center in London, UK, from January 2022 to April 2023, involved 337 participants. It has set a new benchmark in the use of telemedicine for the management of post-ACS patients by reducing hospital readmissions, ED visits, lowering unplanned revascularization rates and improving patient outcomes. The investigator initiated trial results, led by Dr. Ramzi Khamis and Nasser S. Alshahrani, were presented at the prestigious American College of Cardiology's 24th Annual Scientific Session & Expo Late-Breaking Clinical Trials Sessions (ACC 24 LBCT) in Atlanta. Moreover, the study was also published in the leading Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC).

Erez Nachtomy, CEO of SHL Telemedicine, commented on the significance of these results, stating: "The results of this pivotal study alongside their presentation at ACC 24, and publication in JACC, serve as a resounding vote of confidence in SHL and our SmartHeart® platform as a transformative technology for cardiac care and telemedicine as a whole. These groundbreaking clinical results are an endorsement that propels us forward in our mission to redefine patient care, demonstrating the tangible benefits and efficiency of our telemedicine solutions on a global scale."

ACC24 Presentation Details: https://www.acc.org/Latest-in-Cardiology/Articles/2024/04/02/17/02/sat-415pm-tele-acs-acc-2024

JACC Abstract Publication: https://www.jacc.org/doi/10.1016/j.jacc.2024.03.398

