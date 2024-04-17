|
Implenia issues bond of CHF 175 million
Successful issuance enables Group to extend debt maturity profile and further strengthens its financing structure.
Glattpark (Opfikon), 17 April 2024 – Implenia today successfully placed a fixed-rate, non-subordinated bond for a total amount of CHF 175 million in the Swiss capital market. The bond was issued with a maturity of 4 years and priced at par with a coupon of 3.00%.
The proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the refinancing of existing indebtedness, such as the redemption of the CHF 125 million bond due on 15 October 2024. The successful issuance enables Implenia to extend its debt maturity profile and further strengthens the company's financing structure.
Implenia will file an application for the bond to be admitted for listing and trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Settlement date of the bond is expected on May 17, 2024. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Raiffeisen Schweiz Genossenschaft, UBS AG and Zürcher Kantonalbank acted as joint lead managers and bookrunners on the offering.
Contact for media:
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com
Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com
Dates for investors:
21 August 2024: Interim results 2024, Analysts and Media Conference
26 February 2025: Annual results 2024, Analysts and Media Conference
As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 9,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2023. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
