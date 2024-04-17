Implenia issues bond of CHF 175 million

Glattpark (Opfikon), 17 April 2024 – Implenia today successfully placed a fixed-rate, non-subordinated bond for a total amount of CHF 175 million in the Swiss capital market. The bond was issued with a maturity of 4 years and priced at par with a coupon of 3.00%.

The proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the refinancing of existing indebtedness, such as the redemption of the CHF 125 million bond due on 15 October 2024. The successful issuance enables Implenia to extend its debt maturity profile and further strengthens the company's financing structure.

Implenia will file an application for the bond to be admitted for listing and trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Settlement date of the bond is expected on May 17, 2024. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Raiffeisen Schweiz Genossenschaft, UBS AG and Zürcher Kantonalbank acted as joint lead managers and bookrunners on the offering.

Issuer Implenia AG, Glattpark (Opfikon) Issue Amount CHF 175'000'000.00 Status Non-subordinated, unsecured Interest Rate 3.00% p.a. Term 4 years Issue Date April 17, 2024 Listing SIX Swiss Exchange Use of Proceeds General corporate purposes, which may include the refinancing of existing indebtedness Joint Lead Managers Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Raiffeisen Schweiz Genossenschaft, UBS AG, Zürcher Kantonalbank

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

This document does not, and is not intended to, constitute or contain an offer or invitation to sell, and it is not soliciting offers to buy, bonds in any jurisdiction. In addition, the securities of Implenia AG have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to U.S. persons absent from registration under or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities laws.

This document does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act. The relevant prospectus, once approved by the Swiss review body, will be available free of charge upon request at UBS AG, Investment Bank, Swiss Prospectus Switzerland, P.O. Box, 8098 Zurich, Switzerland, or can be ordered by telephone +41 44 239 47 03 (voicemail), fax +41 44 239 69 14 or by e-mail swiss-prospectus@ubs.com

