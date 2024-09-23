Implenia AG / Key word(s): Investment/Letter of Intent

Implenia welcomes talks about possible merger of Ina Invest and Cham Group



23.09.2024 / 07:05 CET/CEST



Implenia acknowledges examination of a possible merger between Ina Invest and Cham Group and welcomes talks Glattpark (Opfikon), 23 September 2024 – Swiss property company Ina Invest, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and property company Cham Group, which is traded over-the-counter, announced today that they are examining a merger. A corresponding letter of intent has been signed.



Talks are still at an early stage. If the negotiations lead to a positive outcome, the shareholders of both companies will be able to vote on the planned merger at the respective Annual General Meetings in spring 2025.



Implenia acknowledges this examination of a possible merger and welcomes the talks. Implenia holds a stake of around 40% in Ina Invest. Contact for media:

Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com Contact for Investors and Analysts:

Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com Dates for investors:

26 February 2025: Annual results 2024, Analysts and Media Conference

25 March 2025: Annual General Meeting As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 9,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2023. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.

End of Media Release

