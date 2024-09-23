|
23.09.2024 07:05:14
Implenia welcomes talks about possible merger of Ina Invest and Cham Group
|
Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): Investment/Letter of Intent
Implenia acknowledges examination of a possible merger between Ina Invest and Cham Group and welcomes talks
Glattpark (Opfikon), 23 September 2024 – Swiss property company Ina Invest, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and property company Cham Group, which is traded over-the-counter, announced today that they are examining a merger. A corresponding letter of intent has been signed.
Contact for media:
Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Dates for investors:
As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 9,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2023. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Implenia AG
|Industriestrasse 24
|8305 Dietlikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 474 74 74
|E-mail:
|info@implenia.com
|Internet:
|www.implenia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023868554
|Valor:
|A0JEGJ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1992851
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1992851 23.09.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!