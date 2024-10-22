Implenia wins contract to build large new hotel in Switzerland

Glattpark (Opfikon), 22 October 2024 – Implenia, as total contractor, has been commissioned by Andermatt Swiss Alps AG to build a hotel & residences in Andermatt, in the heart of the Swiss Alps. The new-build is part of the overall development Andermatt Reuss. Over the next few years, as part of its “Prime Alpine Destination” vision, the client aims to create further attractive living space in the up-and-coming holiday region of Andermatt.

The new contract aligns well with Implenia’s strategic focus on large and demanding projects, specialist skills and sustainability.

The hotel will be built in solid construction with a wooden unitised facade and roof truss. It will have 66 rooms, restaurants & bars, 164 apartments, as well as a spacious spa and fitness area. The hotel will be spread over three individual buildings connected by a spacious lobby area on the ground floor. The new-build will use district heating and a groundwater-based cooling system. Photovoltaic cells integrated into the facade will provide a substantial percentage of the electricity. In addition to the hotel, Implenia will build part of the access road and a snow protection roof. Construction work begins in spring 2025 and completion is planned for November 2027. More information about the project can be found at andermatt-swissalps.ch

Division Buildings has also won several more attractive new building construction contracts in Switzerland: two large mixed residential developments in Köniz near Bern and in Zug, new school buildings in Binningen and Zug, and a new-build community centre in Pratteln. Work on these projects will take place between autumn 2024 and autumn 2025.

The new contracts are worth more than CHF 200 million in total to Division Buildings.

Jens Vollmar, Head Division Buildings at Implenia, commented on the project wins: “We would like to thank our clients for the trust they have placed in Implenia. We look forward to working with them on these demanding projects and leveraging our many years of experience and extensive know-how in the planning and construction of large, specialised, sustainable buildings.”