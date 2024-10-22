|
22.10.2024 07:00:13
Implenia wins contract to build large new hotel in Switzerland
|
Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Large new hotel in Andermatt | Implenia as a total contractor | Further attractive building construction orders in Switzerland | Contracts worth over CHF 200 million in total
Glattpark (Opfikon), 22 October 2024 – Implenia, as total contractor, has been commissioned by Andermatt Swiss Alps AG to build a hotel & residences in Andermatt, in the heart of the Swiss Alps. The new-build is part of the overall development Andermatt Reuss. Over the next few years, as part of its “Prime Alpine Destination” vision, the client aims to create further attractive living space in the up-and-coming holiday region of Andermatt.
The new contract aligns well with Implenia’s strategic focus on large and demanding projects, specialist skills and sustainability.
The hotel will be built in solid construction with a wooden unitised facade and roof truss. It will have 66 rooms, restaurants & bars, 164 apartments, as well as a spacious spa and fitness area. The hotel will be spread over three individual buildings connected by a spacious lobby area on the ground floor. The new-build will use district heating and a groundwater-based cooling system. Photovoltaic cells integrated into the facade will provide a substantial percentage of the electricity. In addition to the hotel, Implenia will build part of the access road and a snow protection roof. Construction work begins in spring 2025 and completion is planned for November 2027. More information about the project can be found at andermatt-swissalps.ch
Division Buildings has also won several more attractive new building construction contracts in Switzerland: two large mixed residential developments in Köniz near Bern and in Zug, new school buildings in Binningen and Zug, and a new-build community centre in Pratteln. Work on these projects will take place between autumn 2024 and autumn 2025.
The new contracts are worth more than CHF 200 million in total to Division Buildings.
Jens Vollmar, Head Division Buildings at Implenia, commented on the project wins: “We would like to thank our clients for the trust they have placed in Implenia. We look forward to working with them on these demanding projects and leveraging our many years of experience and extensive know-how in the planning and construction of large, specialised, sustainable buildings.”
Hotel & residences, part of the overall development by Andermatt Swiss Alps (image: ©Andermatt Swiss Alps AG).
Contact for media:
Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Dates for investors:
As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 9,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2023. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Implenia AG
|Industriestrasse 24
|8305 Dietlikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 474 74 74
|E-mail:
|info@implenia.com
|Internet:
|www.implenia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023868554
|Valor:
|A0JEGJ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2012951
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2012951 22.10.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Implenia AGmehr Nachrichten
|
22.10.24
|Implenia wins contract to build large new hotel in Switzerland (EQS Group)
|
22.10.24
|Implenia gewinnt Auftrag für grossen Hotelneubau in der Schweiz (EQS Group)
|
21.10.24
|SPI-Wert Implenia-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Implenia-Kapitalanlage von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
14.10.24
|SPI-Papier Implenia-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Implenia von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.24
|SPI-Wert Implenia-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Implenia von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
03.10.24
|SIX-Handel SPI beginnt Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.24
|SPI-Titel Implenia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Implenia von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.24
|Dienstagshandel in Zürich: SPI liegt zum Start des Dienstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)