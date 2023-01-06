|
06.01.2023 18:01:12
Implenia wins large and complex tunnelling project in Norway E03 Boknafjord tunnel
Joint Venture of Implenia and Stangeland Maskin selected to plan and build E03 Boknafjord tunnel on Norwegian west coast | Order volume of around CHF 300 million for Implenia | Another large and complex tunnelling project
Glattpark (Opfikon), 6 January 2023 The Norwegian Public Roads Administration assigns the E03 Boknafjord tunnel project to a joint venture (JV) consisting of Implenia (80%) and Stangeland Maskin (20%). The total contract volume amounts to around CHF 375 million (NOK 4 billion), Implenias share is approximately CHF 300 million.
Visualisation of the E03 Boknafjord tunnel on the west coast of Norway (image: ©Norwegian Public Roads Administration).
As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 7,700 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.8 billion in 2021. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.

