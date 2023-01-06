Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Implenia wins large and complex tunnelling project in Norway E03 Boknafjord tunnel



06-Jan-2023 / 18:01 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Joint Venture of Implenia and Stangeland Maskin selected to plan and build E03 Boknafjord tunnel on Norwegian west coast | Order volume of around CHF 300 million for Implenia | Another large and complex tunnelling project Glattpark (Opfikon), 6 January 2023 The Norwegian Public Roads Administration assigns the E03 Boknafjord tunnel project to a joint venture (JV) consisting of Implenia (80%) and Stangeland Maskin (20%). The total contract volume amounts to around CHF 375 million (NOK 4 billion), Implenias share is approximately CHF 300 million.



The project consists of an 8.6 km long tunnel with two tubes and a 125 m long stretch of road in the day zone. It is linked to the E39 Rogfast project, which is one of Norways biggest infrastructure projects, building the world's longest and deepest underwater tunnel. The E03 Boknafjord tunnel project starts this month already and is scheduled to be completed in 2030.



Implenia is in charge of the excavation and tunnelling work as well as of the interior construction of the tunnel. Stangeland Maskin will be responsible for the transport of the excavated material as well as for the construction of the road including the drainage works.



We are excited to win such a major and prestigious project together with our JV partner Stangeland Maskin. The project E03 Boknafjord tunnel is a large and complex infrastructure project in line with our strategy, where we can contribute our many years of experience and proven expertise in tunnel construction and related civil engineering disciplines, says Erwin Scherer, Global Head Tunnelling of Implenia.



Implenia convinced with the best total package and smart solutions

The JV consisting of Implenia and Stangeland Maskin was chosen for the project because they offered the best total package and smart solutions. The two partners have proven their collaborative strength in previous projects: They already built the Eiganes tunnel together and are currently also working on the E39 Lyngdal project as a joint venture. Visualisation of the E03 Boknafjord tunnel on the west coast of Norway (image: ©Norwegian Public Roads Administration). Contact for media:

Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com Contact for Investors and Analysts:

Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com Dates for investors:

1 March 2023: Annual results 2022, Analysts and Media Conference

28 March 2023: Annual General Meeting As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 7,700 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.8 billion in 2021. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.

End of Inside Information