06.02.2024 07:00:13
Implenia wins large, complex civil engineering and building construction projects in Switzerland and Germany
Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Motorway refurbishment between Thun Süd and Spiez | Renovation of city motorway between St. Gallen West and East | Focus on improving safety, noise abatement and environmental protection | Sustainable building construction project in Munich | Total contract value to Implenia of more than CHF 110 million
Glattpark (Opfikon), 6 February 2024 – Implenia has won two civil engineering projects in Switzerland, as well as new building construction contracts in Germany. These orders all fit well with the Group’s strategic focus on large, complex projects. Implenia’s highly specialised teams will be able to make full use of their many years of experience and extensive expertise in the planning, coordination and implementation of challenging projects. In total, the contracts are worth more than CHF 110 million to Implenia.
Implenia is renovating two listed properties on Schwanthalerstrasse in Munich (image: ©COMM AG).
As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 9,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2022. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
