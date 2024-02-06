Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Implenia wins large, complex civil engineering and building construction projects in Switzerland and Germany



06.02.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Motorway refurbishment between Thun Süd and Spiez | Renovation of city motorway between St. Gallen West and East | Focus on improving safety, noise abatement and environmental protection | Sustainable building construction project in Munich | Total contract value to Implenia of more than CHF 110 million Glattpark (Opfikon), 6 February 2024 – Implenia has won two civil engineering projects in Switzerland, as well as new building construction contracts in Germany. These orders all fit well with the Group’s strategic focus on large, complex projects. Implenia’s highly specialised teams will be able to make full use of their many years of experience and extensive expertise in the planning, coordination and implementation of challenging projects. In total, the contracts are worth more than CHF 110 million to Implenia.



Large, complex motorway projects in Switzerland – improving safety, noise abatement and environmental protection

The “Niesen” joint venture, consisting of partners Walo Bertschinger AG, Kästli Bau AG, Weibel AG and Implenia, each with a share of 25%, has been awarded a contract by the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) for the complete renovation of the N06 motorway between Thun Süd and Spiez. The order is worth CHF 100 million in total; Implenia’s share is CHF 25 million. As well as replacing the existing concrete roadways with a low-noise upgrade, the work includes reconfiguring two rest areas, renovating several bridges, erecting noise abatement walls and vehicle restraint systems, as well as building three new road-water treatment systems. Construction work begins in the second quarter of 2024 and completion is planned for the first quarter of 2028. Work is being carried out in shifts while traffic continues to flow, which presents particular challenges in terms of logistics and site safety.



Meanwhile the “Rose” joint venture, led by Implenia (28%) and involving Cellere Bau AG (28%), Walo Bertschinger AG (28%) and Morant AG (16%) as well, has been commissioned by FEDRO to renovate the city motorway between St. Gallen West and East, which includes the four exits St. Gallen Winkeln, Kreuzbleiche, St. Fiden and Neudorf. This involves extensive renovations to three tunnels, work to stabilise slopes, repairs to various bridges, structural measures to increase safety, and road construction in St. Gallen city centre. The total order volume of “Rose” joint venture is CHF 100 million, with Implenia’s share amounting to CHF 28 million. Work should last between 2024 and 2027.



Sustainable building construction contract in Munich

Several long-time Implenia clients in Germany have placed new orders for projects with high sustainability requirements. Implenia’s total share of these contracts amounts to around CHF 60 million.



Project developer ehret + klein has asked Implenia to work as general contractor on the renovation of two listed properties on Schwanthalerstrasse in Munich. As much of the old buildings as possible needs to be preserved. They will be structurally reinforced and some areas will be extended. Pre-certification in accordance with the DGNB Gold Standard has already been awarded. Sustainable construction materials are being used in a cradle-to-cradle approach. Planning and execution are based on BIM modelling, and BIM was also used for the tender calculations. The project starts with demolition work in the first quarter of 2024 and is scheduled for handover to the client as a turn key project in April 2027.



Implenia is also building two new pharmaceutical production facilities in Ingelheim as part of the new innovation centre commissioned by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG. The company has asked Implenia to produce both buildings as core and shell builds; these will be completed ready for handover after a short construction period. The building work will be done quickly thanks to the high proportion of prefabricated and semi-finished elements used. Another turnkey contract that Implenia has won in Germany involves building a large new canteen kitchen for the Evangelische Heimstiftung in Neuenstadt am Kocher. Implenia is renovating two listed properties on Schwanthalerstrasse in Munich (image: ©COMM AG). Contact for media:

28 February 2024: Annual results 2023, Analysts and Media Conference

