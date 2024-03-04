|
04.03.2024 07:00:05
Implenia wins new strategic contracts for building construction and civil engineering
|
Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Two data centres in Dielsdorf near Zurich | Residential development in the canton of Zurich | Office building in Karlsruhe | Railway tunnel in northern Sweden | Large, complex projects with a focus on sustainability | Total contract value for Implenia of more than CHF 240 million
Glattpark (Opfikon), 4 March 2024 – Implenia has won new contracts in Switzerland, Germany and Sweden, each of which reflects the Group’s strategic focus on large and complex projects, specialist expertise and sustainability. The total contract value for Implenia amounts to more than CHF 240 million.
Implenia is building two more data centres for the Green Metro campus in Dielsdorf near Zurich
Sustainable commercial building in central Karlsruhe (image: © HHVISION).
Contact for media:
Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Dates for investors:
As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 9,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2023. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Implenia AG
|Industriestrasse 24
|8305 Dietlikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 474 74 74
|E-mail:
|info@implenia.com
|Internet:
|www.implenia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023868554
|Valor:
|A0JEGJ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1850021
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1850021 04.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Implenia AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:04
|SPI-Titel Implenia-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Implenia von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
07:00
|Implenia gewinnt neue strategische Aufträge im Hoch- und Tiefbau (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|Implenia wins new strategic contracts for building construction and civil engineering (EQS Group)
|
28.02.24
|Geschäftsjahr 2023 - Ziele erreicht, auf Kurs für nachhaltig profitables Wachstum (EQS Group)
|
28.02.24
|Financial year 2023 - Targets achieved, on track for sustainably profitable growth (EQS Group)
|
26.02.24
|SPI-Papier Implenia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Implenia-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.24
|Geplante Fusion von Ina Invest Holding AG und Ina Invest AG (EQS Group)
|
26.02.24
|Planned merger of Ina Invest Holding Ltd. and Ina Invest Ltd. (EQS Group)