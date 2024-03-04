Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Implenia wins new strategic contracts for building construction and civil engineering



04.03.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Two data centres in Dielsdorf near Zurich | Residential development in the canton of Zurich | Office building in Karlsruhe | Railway tunnel in northern Sweden | Large, complex projects with a focus on sustainability | Total contract value for Implenia of more than CHF 240 million Glattpark (Opfikon), 4 March 2024 – Implenia has won new contracts in Switzerland, Germany and Sweden, each of which reflects the Group’s strategic focus on large and complex projects, specialist expertise and sustainability. The total contract value for Implenia amounts to more than CHF 240 million.



Two new data centres in Dielsdorf near Zurich

Green, the leading Swiss data centre provider, has commissioned Implenia to build two more high-performance data centres for the Green Metro campus in Dielsdorf. This is a perfect opportunity for Implenia’s specialist teams to apply their many years of experience and extensive expertise as general contractor. Civil engineering work has already started and Green will deliver the first data centre capacity in summer 2025. Implenia has already built the first of three data centres for Green in Dielsdorf and is currently constructing the associated office building on the Green Metro Campus site.

In total, Implenia will then have realised six data centres in the greater Zurich area and sees further major growth potential in this market.



New residential development in the canton of Zurich

Implenia has been commissioned by a pension fund to realise a residential development in the canton of Zurich as total contractor. The contract is worth around CHF 100 million. The project will start in April 2024 and is expected to last until summer 2027.



Sustainable office building in central Karlsruhe

Naxos Grundbesitz KG has asked Implenia to build the “Midstad Karlsruhe” project at Kaiserstrasse, which includes retail space, offices, co-working space and food service outlets. Implenia has been commissioned as general contractor for this new build in a prime inner-city location. The client had already asked the special foundations unit to handle the demolition work and build the construction pit. This work is almost finished. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-2026. With regard to sustainability, the aim is to achieve DGNB Platinum certification for the new building and DGNB demolition certification for the demolition work. A solar power system is planned for the roof, while retention roofs will harvest rainwater. A facade made of very light-coloured natural stone will help improve the microclimate in the neighbourhood.



Ersmark Tunnel: important rail link in northern Sweden

The Swedish Transport Authority has awarded Implenia the contract for planning and building the Ersmark tunnel in northern Sweden. The project comprises a 1.6 km long tunnel between Fäboberget and Ersmarksberget, plus a service tunnel, various concrete structures, water and wastewater systems and drainage mats. Access roads and staging areas are also being built. Work begins in May this year and will take about two years to complete.

The Ersmark Tunnel is part of the Norrbotnia Line, a 270 km new railway between Umeå and Luleå that will enable faster, safer and more sustainable travel and transport. The new railway line will cut travel times significantly and improve the connection of a densely populated area of Sweden to the rest of Europe. This will boost the region’s social development and economic competitiveness. Implenia is building two more data centres for the Green Metro campus in Dielsdorf near Zurich

