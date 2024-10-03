In Honor of Dr. Patricia Galloway: A Legacy of Leadership and Dedication

Dr. Patricia D. Galloway, a member of Granite’s (NYSE:GVA) Board of Directors died on September 26, 2024. A valued and respected director since June 2017, Dr. Galloway was a member of the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance and Compensation Committees.

With more than 40 years of experience specializing in energy and construction matters, Dr. Galloway was the chairman of Pegasus-Holdings Inc. As the owner of Galloway Arbitration, Dr. Galloway was an international chartered arbitrator of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a Dispute Review Board member.

"On behalf of the entire board, I’d like to express my deepest sympathies to Pat’s family, friends, and her team at Pegasus-Holdings,” said Mike McNally, Granite Board Chair. "Pat was an influential board member who contributed much over her seven years on our board, including up until shortly before she passed, and she will be greatly missed.”

"I echo Mike’s deepest sympathies, and I would like to add that Pat was a highly engaged board member who provided significant guidance to the company’s leadership team during her tenure. The board will not be the same without her, and we are sad to hear of her passing,” stated Granite President and CEO Kyle Larkin.

To learn more about Dr. Galloway's illustrious career, please visit this link https://www.pegasus-global.com/team.

