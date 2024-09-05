IN8bio To Cut About 49% Of Jobs, Suspend Glioblastoma Development Program

(RTTNews) - IN8bio Inc. (INAB) said it will implement workforce reduction of approximately 49% of its current workforce, across all functional areas and at both its New York City and Birmingham, Alabama sites, along with cash compensation reductions implemented across the executive management team and the company's board of directors.

IN8bio expects to incur one-time costs of approximately $0.3 million in connection with the workforce reduction, of which nearly all are cash expenditures related to severance. Such costs are expected to be incurred in the third quarter of 2024.

The company noted that it will suspend its glioblastoma (GBM) development program while continuing to monitor patients in the Phase 1 INB-200 clinical trial and those enrolled in the Phase 2 INB-400 clinical trial. INB-200 has completed patient treatment with up to six repeat doses and further patient enrollment in the INB-400 trial is on hold while the company explores potential partnership opportunities for the solid tumor program.

IN8bio said it will focus on INB-100 as the company and its investigators believe patient outcomes in its trial to date are surpassing that of similar leukemia patients, including those with acute myeloid leukemia or AML undergoing haploidentical transplantation without receiving INB-100.