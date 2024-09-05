|
05.09.2024 05:28:03
IN8bio To Cut About 49% Of Jobs, Suspend Glioblastoma Development Program
(RTTNews) - IN8bio Inc. (INAB) said it will implement workforce reduction of approximately 49% of its current workforce, across all functional areas and at both its New York City and Birmingham, Alabama sites, along with cash compensation reductions implemented across the executive management team and the company's board of directors.
IN8bio expects to incur one-time costs of approximately $0.3 million in connection with the workforce reduction, of which nearly all are cash expenditures related to severance. Such costs are expected to be incurred in the third quarter of 2024.
The company noted that it will suspend its glioblastoma (GBM) development program while continuing to monitor patients in the Phase 1 INB-200 clinical trial and those enrolled in the Phase 2 INB-400 clinical trial. INB-200 has completed patient treatment with up to six repeat doses and further patient enrollment in the INB-400 trial is on hold while the company explores potential partnership opportunities for the solid tumor program.
IN8bio said it will focus on INB-100 as the company and its investigators believe patient outcomes in its trial to date are surpassing that of similar leukemia patients, including those with acute myeloid leukemia or AML undergoing haploidentical transplantation without receiving INB-100.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN8bio Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu IN8bio Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN8bio Inc Registered Shs
|0,27
|-36,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende weit im Minus -- US-Börsen schwach -- Börsen in Asien schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt am letzten Handelstag der Woche kräftige Verluste, und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel letztlich tief. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag im Minus.