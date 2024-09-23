|
23.09.2024 07:00:18
Ina Invest and Cham Group consider merger to create one of Switzerland's leading real estate companies
|
Ina Invest AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Real Estate
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich, September 23, 2024 – Ina Invest, the Swiss real estate company listed on the Six Swiss Exchange, is considering a merger with the OTC traded real estate company Cham Group. The merger is to be carried out as a merger of equals. A corresponding letter of intent has been signed by the boards of directors of both companies.
The potential merger would create one of Switzerland's leading real estate companies, with a high-quality, sustainable portfolio in prime locations. The investment properties and development projects of Ina Invest and Cham Group are located in Basel, Cham, Geneva, Lausanne, Winterthur and Zurich, and are thus concentrated in Switzerland's economically strongest metropolitan areas. The combined portfolio would be attractively balanced, with a high residential share of over 50% (after completion). Both companies apply the highest sustainability standards to the development and management of their properties. The merger would create a portfolio size that offers advantages in terms of flexibility in project implementation, financing options, and the use of economies of scale and synergies.
The shares of the merged company are to be listed respectively remain listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in the real estate companies segment.
Discussions between Ina Invest and Cham Group regarding a potential merger are still at an early stage. Ina Invest will provide information on the results in due course. If the negotiations lead to a positive outcome, the shareholders of both companies will be able to vote on the planned merger at their respective Annual General Meetings in spring 2025.
Contact for investors and analysts
Contact for the media
About Ina Invest:
About Cham Group:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ina Invest AG
|Binzmühlestrasse 11
|8050 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 552 97 00
|E-mail:
|info@ina-invest.com
|Internet:
|www.ina-invest.com
|ISIN:
|CH0524026959
|Valor:
|52402695
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1992849
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1992849 23-Sep-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ina Invest Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:03
|SPI-Wert Ina Invest-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Ina Invest von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
07:00
|Ina Invest and Cham Group consider merger to create one of Switzerland's leading real estate companies (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|Ina Invest und Cham Group prüfen den Zusammenschluss zu einer der führenden Immobiliengesellschaften der Schweiz (EQS Group)
|
02.09.24
|SPI-Wert Ina Invest-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Ina Invest-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.24
|Optimismus in Zürich: Zum Start Gewinne im SPI (finanzen.at)
|
26.08.24
|SPI-Wert Ina Invest-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Ina Invest von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
20.08.24
|Schwache Performance in Zürich: SPI zum Handelsende mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
20.08.24
|Schwacher Handel: SPI schwächelt (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Ina Invest Holding AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ina Invest Holding AG
|19,65
|6,22%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKeine Entspannung zum Wochenstart: ATX gibt nach -- Deutscher Aktienmarkt etwas höher -- Uneinheitlicher Handelsschluss in Fernost - Chinas Zentralbank sorgt für Kauflaune
ATX-Anleger zeigen sich zum Auftakt unentschlossen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind leichte Gewinne zu sehen. An den größten Börsen in Asien zeigte sich zum Wochenstart Uneinigkeit.