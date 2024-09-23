Ina Invest AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Real Estate

Ina Invest and Cham Group consider merger to create one of Switzerland's leading real estate companies



23-Sep-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Zurich, September 23, 2024 – Ina Invest, the Swiss real estate company listed on the Six Swiss Exchange, is considering a merger with the OTC traded real estate company Cham Group. The merger is to be carried out as a merger of equals. A corresponding letter of intent has been signed by the boards of directors of both companies. The potential merger would create one of Switzerland's leading real estate companies, with a high-quality, sustainable portfolio in prime locations. The investment properties and development projects of Ina Invest and Cham Group are located in Basel, Cham, Geneva, Lausanne, Winterthur and Zurich, and are thus concentrated in Switzerland's economically strongest metropolitan areas. The combined portfolio would be attractively balanced, with a high residential share of over 50% (after completion). Both companies apply the highest sustainability standards to the development and management of their properties. The merger would create a portfolio size that offers advantages in terms of flexibility in project implementation, financing options, and the use of economies of scale and synergies. The shares of the merged company are to be listed respectively remain listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in the real estate companies segment. Discussions between Ina Invest and Cham Group regarding a potential merger are still at an early stage. Ina Invest will provide information on the results in due course. If the negotiations lead to a positive outcome, the shareholders of both companies will be able to vote on the planned merger at their respective Annual General Meetings in spring 2025. Contact for investors and analysts

Marc Pointet, CEO

T +41 44 552 97 17

investors@ina-invest.com Contact for the media

Corporate Communications

T +41 44 552 97 27

communications@ina-invest.com About Ina Invest:

Ina Invest is an independent Swiss real estate company that develops sustainable spaces to live, work and relax in, with a focus on hybrid real estate that ensures long-term flexibility of use and profitability. Ina Invest, which was created as a spin-off from Implenia, now has one of the largest and most high-potential development portfolios on the Swiss market. The properties are situated in high-quality locations and can be used in a variety of ways. Ina Invest plans to keep on investing and growing while maintaining an above-average development ratio and at least 50% residential space in its portfolio. Ina Invest achieves the highest sustainability standards by taking a holistic approach to sustainability across all parts of the value chain. In addition, the GRESB Real Estate Development Benchmark Assessment found that Ina Invest is one of the most sustainable company in its peer group in Western Europe. Ina Invest has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since June 2020 (INA, CH0524026959). Further information is available at ina-invest.com. About Cham Group:

The real estate company Cham Group is focusing on the development of the Papieri-Areal in the center of Cham. On the former factory site, an eleven-hectare new district with around 1,000 apartments and workplaces is being built in stages until 2035. Based on its integrated business model, Cham Group covers the entire life cycle of the properties from development and construction to management and value preservation. Sustainability and the careful use of resources are central concerns. The Cham Group can generate further growth by acquiring additional development and investment properties in the wider region. In a first step, the Pavatex site adjacent to the Papieri-Areal was acquired in 2018 and is also being developed. The shares of Cham Group AG (securities number 193185) are traded over the counter at Bank Lienhardt & Partner and Berner Kantonalbank.

End of Inside Information