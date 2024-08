Inari Medical's Renenue Rises, but Bottom Line Remains in the Red

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI), which specializes in minimally invasive solutions to treat venous and vascular diseases, announced its second-quarter financial results on July 30. It achieved significant revenue growth, but also experienced a marked rise in operating expenses and took a substantial net loss. For the quarter, Inari Medical posted revenue of $145.8 million, up 22.5% from $119.0 million in Q2 2023. Despite the top-line growth, the company reported a net loss of $31.3 million compared to net income of $2.1 million in the prior-year period. The quarter's outcomes were in line with management's prior guidance.The medical device maker provides innovative, minimally invasive solutions for the treatment of venous and other vascular diseases. It focuses on developing products that cater to unmet and underserved medical conditions. Its recent efforts have included expanding its venous thromboembolism product lines and developing emerging therapies. During Q2, Inari Medical's revenues from its venous thromboembolism segment rose 20.7% year over year to $137.7 million, while emerging therapies contributed $8.1 million, a significant 65.6% increase. These figures underline strong market adoption of its solutions.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool