Incredible bulk: how much can Australians save on dry goods by buying a lot at once?

Independent stores can offer big savings on some items bought in bulk. And for many shoppers it’s not only about the bargainsGet our morning and afternoon news emails, free app or daily news podcast“I always buy 25kg of rice,” May Lee says.The 61-year-old town planner from Mosman is shopping at Tong Li, an Asian supermarket in Campsie. At the end of the aisle are shelves loaded with sacks of rice, sugar and flour. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian