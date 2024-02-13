|
Incyte Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Incyte Corporation (INCY) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $201.08 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $28.46 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Incyte Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $239.12 million or $1.06 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $1.01 billion from $926.70 million last year.
Incyte Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $201.08 Mln. vs. $28.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q4): $1.01 Bln vs. $926.70 Mln last year.
