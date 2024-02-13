13.02.2024 13:35:09

Incyte Q4 Adj EPS Misses Estimates, But Revenues Top

(RTTNews) - Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Tuesday reported net income of $201.10 million or $0.89 per share for the fourth quarter, sharply higher than $28.46 million or $0.13 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $1.06 per share, compared to $0.62 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter rose 9 percent to $1.01 billion from $926.70 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.16 per share on revenues of $1.0 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, Incyte now projects Jakafi net product revenue in a range of $2.69 billion to $2.75 billion. Other Hematology/Oncology net product revenues are projected between $325 million and $360 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Incyte Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Incyte Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Incyte Corp. 53,84 0,90% Incyte Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Einbußen
Die asiatischen Börsen schlagen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab deutlich nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen