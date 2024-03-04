Indaptus Reports Positive Decoy20 Results, To Advance To Multi-dosing; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, (INDP) announced Monday positive results from the second cohort of its Phase 1 INDP-D101 trial of its lead therapeutic candidate, Decoy20. The clinical stage biotechnology company focused on cancer and viral infection treatments is advancing its Phase 1 trial of Decoy20 to multi-dosing.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Indaptus shares were gaining more than 29 percent to trade at $2.70.

Regarding the results from the second cohort of its Phase 1 INDP-D101 trial, the company said patients continue to exhibit a broad immune response similar to the first cohort.

The preliminary results of this study were reviewed by the company and an independent Safety Review Committee. Based on this review, it was recommended that Indaptus continue the trial and enroll patients for multiple doses of its lead therapeutic candidate, Decoy20. The company said it has immediately started screening potential patients.

The primary goal of the next stage of the trial is to determine the safety of Decoy20 when administered multiple times to the same patient, and to begin to examine the efficacy across multiple types of cancer.

In animal models, Decoy20 was shown to be safe in several multiple dosing schedules.

Roger Waltzman, Indaptus' Chief Medical Officer, said, "While our Phase 1 trial is designed for safety and tolerability, it also provides our first opportunity to demonstrate the potential of our therapy in humans. We look forward to seeing how patients in this cohort tolerate and respond to Decoy20, which will also be instructive as we progress toward Phase 2."

The single dose cohort data is expected to be published at a scientific conference in 2024.

