Thun, Switzerland – June 5, 2024



Independent US testing institute PVEL lists Meyer Burger modules in the highest category on its current top performer list

Meyer Burger Technology AG’s high-performance modules have made it into the highest category of “top performers” of all seven successful quality tests at the US testing institute PVEL (PV Evolution Lab) at the first attempt. Being a top performer in all tests is exceptionally rare, with less than six percent of the models listed as top performers achieving this status in all reliability tests. This was announced by the institute today (June 5, 2024) when it published its 10th Annual PV Module Reliability Scorecard.

“Only a few modules on the market achieve this award in different test strands at the same time,” said Madlen Apel, Head of Product Management at Meyer Burger. "”We can be proud to have achieved such a good result right from our first participation in the PVEL test procedure. This success impressively reflects our quality awareness and technology leadership in the industry and independently demonstrates the confidence in our products for all customers and investors.” The test results relate to Meyer Burger’s current product portfolio and the future utility module manufactured at the Goodyear, Arizona site.

The PVEL scorecard is considered one of the most important tests in the solar industry and offers comprehensive and independent test results. The focus is on reliability and performance tests, including analyses of temperature and humidity effects through to evaluating the effects of mechanical stress and hail, and covers all relevant degradation mechanisms. PVEL tests far beyond the usual IEC and UL standards. The results are not only a source of independent consumer information, but also provide crucial quality guidelines for bankability analyses at product reliability level.

About Meyer Burger Technology AG

Meyer Burger researches, develops and produces the latest generation of highly efficient solar cells and solar modules based on patented Heterojunction/SmartWire technology. As one of the few manufacturers worldwide, the company also manufactures its own production equipment, which ensures high quality and efficiency in production.

Meyer Burger's headquarters are located in Thun (Switzerland). The company operates research centers and machine factories in Hohenstein-Ernstthal (Germany), Hauterive and Neuchâtel (Switzerland). The highly automated production of solar cells and solar modules takes place in Thalheim (Germany) and in the future in Goodyear and Colorado Springs (USA). The company has its own accredited test center for solar modules in Freiberg (Germany). This is the key to the long service life and high precision of Meyer Burger solar modules. There are sales offices in Europe, the USA, Australia and Asia.

Around 1 100 people work for Meyer Burger worldwide. The company was founded in 1953 in Switzerland. As a provider of production systems, the company has shaped the development of the global photovoltaic industry along the entire value chain in recent decades and has set essential industry standards. A large part of the solar modules produced worldwide today are based on technologies developed by Meyer Burger.

The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: MBTN).