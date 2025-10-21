Indian Markets Closed For Diwali

(RTTNews) - Indian stock markets remain closed today for Diwali but there will be a special trading session from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. IST to mark the festival. Generally, the Muhurat trading session is held in the evening every year.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose around half a percent each on Monday to extend gains for a fourth straight session as investors cheered encouraging results from Reliance Industries and several banks.

The rupee rose by 9 paise to close at 87.93 against the U.S. dollar, supported by foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices.

Foreign investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 790 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the tune of Rs 2,486 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were mostly higher this morning amid indications that tensions between Washington and Beijing were easing.

The dollar was firm and the yen held steady as Japan's Parliament prepares to elect Sanae Takaichi as the nation's first female prime minister.

Gold edged down slightly but hovered near record highs on expectations of lower interest rates, prompting warnings of a possible bubble.

Oil prices hit their lowest since early May amid ongoing concerns over a potential global glut.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight as investors braced for key earnings and the release of key inflation data delayed by the government shutdown.

Investors cheered media reports suggesting that the Trump administration is quietly watering down some of the tariffs that underpin the president's signature economic policy.

After President Trump listed rare earths, fentanyl and soybeans as the U.S.'s top issues with China, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said relations with Beijing have "deescalated" and that trade talks with the country will resume this week in Malaysia.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.4 percent as Apple's share price hit a record high on iPhone 17 optimism. The S&P 500 and the Dow both climbed around 1.1 percent.

European stocks closed higher on Monday as investors reacted to mixed economic data and the latest geopolitical developments, with Trump's team pushing for a Ukraine peace deal.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1 percent. The German DAX jumped 1.8 percent, France's CAC 40 edged up by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added half a percent.