11.02.2026 11:25:18

Indian Shares End Choppy Session On Muted Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended on a muted note Wednesday, tracking mixed cues from global markets and amid profit taking after three days of gains on optimism surrounding an interim trade agreement with the United States.

Higher oil prices also kept investors on edge ahead of a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump that would halt Iran's uranium enrichment.

The benchmark BSE Sensex slipped 40.28 points to end at 84,233.64, while the broader NSE Nifty index closed up 18.70 points at 25,953.85.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes ended narrowly mixed. The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,247 shares falling while 1,974 shares rose and 161 shares closed unchanged.

IT stocks led losses after European software maker Dassault Systemes reported softer-than-expected fourth quarter results and issued weak guidance for this year.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Infosys and TCS fell 1-3 percent on concerns that AI advancements may increase competition and reduce profitability for the software industry.

Among the top gainers, Royal Enfield bike maker Eicher Motors soared 6.5 percent after reporting strong Q3 results. SBI rallied 3.4 percent and Maruti Suzuki India added 1.7 percent.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:23 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18:05 KW 7: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen rutschen wieder ins Minus -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street ändert häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen