Indian Shares End Choppy Session On Muted Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended on a muted note Wednesday, tracking mixed cues from global markets and amid profit taking after three days of gains on optimism surrounding an interim trade agreement with the United States.

Higher oil prices also kept investors on edge ahead of a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump that would halt Iran's uranium enrichment.

The benchmark BSE Sensex slipped 40.28 points to end at 84,233.64, while the broader NSE Nifty index closed up 18.70 points at 25,953.85.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes ended narrowly mixed. The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,247 shares falling while 1,974 shares rose and 161 shares closed unchanged.

IT stocks led losses after European software maker Dassault Systemes reported softer-than-expected fourth quarter results and issued weak guidance for this year.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Infosys and TCS fell 1-3 percent on concerns that AI advancements may increase competition and reduce profitability for the software industry.

Among the top gainers, Royal Enfield bike maker Eicher Motors soared 6.5 percent after reporting strong Q3 results. SBI rallied 3.4 percent and Maruti Suzuki India added 1.7 percent.