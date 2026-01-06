|
Indian Shares End Lower On Tariff Concerns
(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday to extend losses from the previous session as investors weighed the risk of fresh U.S. tariffs and rising geopolitical tensions against a steady flow of quarterly business updates from prominent companies.
Volatility amid NSE Nity weekly expiry also weighed on markets. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex dropped 376.28 points, or 0.44 percent, to 85,063.34 despite mostly firm cues from global markets.
The broader NSE Nifty index fell 71.60 points, or 0.27 percent, to 26,178.70 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes shed 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. The market breadth was negative on the BSE, with 2,514 shares falling while 1,665 shares rose and 169 shares closed unchanged.
Tata group retailer Trent slumped 8.6 percent after the company released provisional results for Q3 FY26.
Indigo, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and Reliance Industries fell 2-4 percent.
ICICI Bank topped the gainers list to end nearly 3 percent higher while Sun Pharma and Hindustan Unilever both rose around 2 percent.
Shares of Indian Energy Exchange soared 10.3 percent post-Electricity Appellate Tribunal (APTEL) hearing on the market coupling norms issued by CERC.
