Indian Shares Open Lower On Middle East Tensions

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a wave of new sanctions to isolate the Iranian regime and warned that countries and companies that help Iran move or hide money could face U.S. actions and potentially lose access to the U.S. dollar system.

Investors also awaited Nvidia earnings, a key U.S. inflation reading and Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh's debut speech at the annual Jackson Hold conference this week for directional cues.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 174 points, or 0.2 percent, at 77,188 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty index slipped 76 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,143.

Hindustan Copper slumped 6.6 percent after the Union government launched an Offer for Sale to sell up to a 6 percent stake in the company.

TCS fell about 1 percent after it signed an agreement to acquire Porsche's IT consulting unit MHP for €320 million.

NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India and HCL Technologies all fell around 1 percent.

Nitco surged 5.3 percent after signing a pact with HOABL Impactum Land Private Limited for the joint development of lands situated at Alibaug.

Lenskart was little changed after SoftBank Group trimmed its holding in the company.