11.06.2026 06:40:39

Indian Shares Open Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, tracking weak cues from global markets amid concerns over rising U.S.-Iran tensions and potential Federal Reserve rate hikes later this year.

The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 304 points, or 0.4 percent, to 73,678 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 110 points, or half a percent, at 23,106.

State-run oil marketing companies BPCL, HPCL and IOC fell 1-2 percent as Brent crude futures rose toward $95 a barrel amid fresh tensions in West Asia, with Iran announcing it will keep the Strait of Hormuz "closed to all vessels."

REC dropped around 2 percent and PFC tumbled 3.2 percent after the President approved their merger.

Rajesh Exports lost 5 percent after announcing it will not challenge the interim order by market regulator SEBI over a Rs. 15.2 lakh crore revenue probe.

Eternal declined 1.4 percent after receiving a Rs. 9.63 crore demand notice for GST from the Andhra Pradesh tax authorities.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises rallied 2.1 percent on fund raising reports.

Vascon Engineers soared 5 percent on bagging an order worth Rs. 347.43 crore from Central Public Works Department, Guwahati.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10.06.26 Fisher Asset Management: Diese Aktien befanden sich im ersten Quartal 2026 im Portfolio
09.06.26 Komplettverkauf bei Microsoft: Diese US-Aktien hält der Gates Foundation Trust im 1. Quartal 2026
08.06.26 Pershing Square-Depot im Umbau: Ackman kauft Microsoft und reduziert Google-Anteil
07.06.26 Aktien von Microsoft, Amazon, Apple & Co.: Diese Änderungen gab es in Q1 2026 im Depot von Jeremy Grantham
07.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 23

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: Wall Street beendet Handel stark -- ATX schlussendlich im Plus -- DAX schließt stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag auf positivem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich empfindlich. Die Wall Street notierte kräftig im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen