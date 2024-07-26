|
26.07.2024 18:11:59
Indigenous people block Vale’s Carajás Railroad in Pará
Indigenous people from three villages in the state of Pará blocked on Friday the Carajás Railroad, used by Vale (NYSE: VALE) to transport iron ore production from the Northern System.Members of three villages of the Gavião Parkatejê Community of the Mãe Maria Indigenous Land in Bom Jesus, do Tocantins (PA) had already blocked the road on Wednesday.According to Vale, the blockade prevents the daily circulation of 1,800 people who use the Passenger Train during the high season and also prevents cargo movement, including the fuel that supplies the south and southeast of Pará.“Vale repudiates the arbitrary and illegal act practiced and informs that it has already obtained an injunction from the Judiciary in favor of the full continuation of its activities. The obligations assumed by the company, provided for in the current relationship agreement with the Indigenous members of the Mãe Maria Indigenous Land, are up to date,” Vale said in an email to MINING.COM.The company did not say what the impact on production is.The Vale Northern System comprises three mine complexes: Serra Sul, Serra Norte, and Serra Leste.At the Carajás/Serra Norte mineral complex in Parauapebas, Vale has the world’s largest open-pit iron ore mine. Currently, the complex is responsible for 150 million tonnes of iron annually. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
