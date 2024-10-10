Indivior Cuts FY24 View On Lower Than Expected SUBLOCADE Net Revenue; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Shares of Indivior PLC (INDV, INDV.L) were trading down around 15 percent on the London stock exchange as well as around 17 percent in pre-market activity on the Nasdaq after the drugmaker lowered its 2024 outlook due to lower than expected net revenues from opioid addiction treatment SUBLOCADE in the third quarter and fiscal 2024.

The company said it now expects weak SUBLOCADE net revenue from a combination of faster initial adoption among treatment providers of the competing long-acting injectable or LAI, variability in the timing of funding among certain Criminal Justice System (CJS) accounts and incremental lower trade stocking.

Indivior further said it is actively seeking efficiencies to fuel SUBLOCADE growth and support margins.

For the third quarter, the company projects net revenues of $302 million to $309 million, a growth of 13 percent at the mid-point compared to last year. SUBLOCADE net revenues are now projected to be $187 million to $192 million for the quarter, up 14 percent from the prior year at the mid point.

For fiscal 2024, the company now expects adjusted operating profit of $260 million to $280 million, same as last year. The previous view was between $285 million and $320 million.

Annual net revenues are now projected to be $1.125 billion to $1.165 billion, up 5 percent at mid-point from last year. The company previously expected $1.150 billion to $1.215 billion, up 8 percent at mid-point.

SUBLOCADE net revenues are now expected at $725 million to $745 million, up 17 percent at mid-point from last year. This is lower than previous estimate of $765 million to $805 million, a growth of 25 percent at mid-point.

Mark Crossley, CEO of Indivior, said, "We are seeing faster than expected initial adoption of the competitive product to SUBLOCADE. This dynamic, together with greater variability in the timing of funding among Criminal Justice System customers, as well as incremental trade stocking pressure, has resulted in net revenue below our expectations set out in July. We are reducing our FY 2024 guidance to reflect these impacts. In addition, looking to the year ahead, as the US market adjusts to two LAI products, pressure on SUBLOCADE volume growth is expected from continued initial competitor adoption. Therefore, we no longer expect that SUBLOCADE will exit 2025 at a $1 billion net revenue run rate."

In London, Indivior shares were trading at 608.50, down 15.3 percent.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were at $7.88, down 16.53 percent.

