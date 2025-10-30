Indivior Aktie

Indivior für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DWFC / ISIN: GB00BN4HT335

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
30.10.2025 12:38:52

Indivior Plc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Indivior plc. (INDV.L) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $42 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $22 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Indivior plc. reported adjusted earnings of $93 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $314 million from $307 million last year.

Indivior plc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42 Mln. vs. $22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $314 Mln vs. $307 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1,180 - $1.220 Mln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Indivior PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten