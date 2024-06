Infinera Jumps In Pre-market On News Of Acquisition By Nokia

(RTTNews) - Shares of Infinera Corporation (INFN) were rising more than 18 percent in pre-market on Friday to $6.23, after the company said Nokia (NOK) has agreed to buy Infinera in a cash-and-stock transaction valued about $2.3 billion.

The purchase price of $6.65 per share represents a premium of 28 percent to the closing price of Infinera share on June 26.

Infinera shares had closed at $5.26, up 1,54 percent on Thursday. The stock has traded in the range of $2.82 - $6.62 in the last 1 year.