|
06.07.2022 14:09:51
InflaRx: FDA Grants Fast Track Designation To Development Of Vilobelimab
(RTTNews) - InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) announced the FDA granted a Fast Track designation to the development of the company's anti-C5a monoclonal antibody vilobelimab for the treatment of ulcerative pyoderma gangrenosum. The company noted that the Fast track follows recently reported orphan drug designation by FDA and EMA.
Niels Riedemann, CEO and Founder of InflaRx, said: "The Fast Track designation will further facilitate our interactions with the FDA related to our development in pyoderma gangrenosum and will also allow for faster review and approval upon successful completion of a Phase III development program."
