InflaRx's MAD Part Phase 1 Trial For INF904 Reports Positive Results

(RTTNews) - InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Thursday announced positive results from the multiple ascending dose or MAD part of Phase I trial for INF904, an orally administered low molecular weight C5aR inhibitor.

The biotechnology company said the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled INF904 was well tolerated and there were no adverse safety events of concern after repeated dosing. The primary objective was to evaluate the safety and tolerability of repeated dosing.

INF904 is an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of C5a-induced signaling via the receptor C5aR and has shown anti-inflammatory therapeutic effects in pre-clinical disease models.

In the multiple ascending dose part, 24 participants received multiple doses of INF904 for 14 days of either 30 mg once per day, 30 mg twice per day or 90 mg BID.

InflaRx said it has the potential to apply a broad dose range up to high doses for the planned development of INF904 in chronic immune-inflammatory conditions. Further, the company plans to advance the oral C5aR inhibitor into Phase II clinical development.

InflaRx is currently conducting additional pre-clinical studies to enable longer-term dosing of INF904 for chronic inflammatory diseases.