Inflation Data May Weigh On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Thursday, with stocks likely to give back ground following the strong upward move seen in the previous session.

The futures slid following the release of a highly anticipated Labor Department report showing consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of September.

The bigger than expected increase by consumer prices is likely to further offset optimism the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively lower interest rates in the coming months.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 85.7 percent the Fed will lower rates by 25 basis points next month after slashing rates by 50 basis points last month.

Negative sentiment may also be generated in reaction to a separate Labor Department showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits increased by much more than expected in the week ended October 5th.

U.S. stocks started on a somewhat flat note on Wednesday but gained in strength as the day progressed, as investors assessed the minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting and looked ahead to the nation's consumer price and producer price inflation data for more clarity on interest rate trajectory.

The major averages all closed on a buoyant note, with the Dow and S&P 500 moving on to fresh record highs. The Dow ended with a gain of 431.63 points or 1.0 percent at 42,512.00. The S&P 500 closed up 40.91 points or 0.7 percent at 5,792.04, while the Nasdaq settled higher by 108.70 points or 0.6 percent to 18,291.62.

Apple Inc, Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, Oracle Corporation, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Merck, IBM, Caterpillar, Qualcomm and Texas Instruments gained 1 to 3 percent.

Morgan Stanley, Amgen, Uber Technologies, Goldman Sachs, Honeywell International and Palo Alto Networks also ended notably higher.

Alphabet closed down 1.6 percent, after the U.S. Department of Justice said it may ask a judge to force Google to divest parts of its business, including the Chrome browser and Android operating system, to curtail its search monopoly.

Tesla ended down 1.4 percent. Meta Platforms, Advanced Micro Devices, Salesforce and Adobe Inc. also closed weak.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting showed officials agreed to cut interest rates but were unsure how aggressive to get and ultimately decided on a half percentage point move, aiming to balance confidence on inflation with worries over the labor market.

The minutes said that policymakers decided to approve a jumbo rate cut of 50 basis points for the first time in more than four years and also showed members divided over the economic outlook.

Some officials hoped for a smaller, quarter percentage point reduction as they sought assurance that inflation was moving sustainably lower and were less worried about the jobs picture.

The minutes noted that the vote to approve the 50 basis point cut came "in light of the progress on inflation and the balance of risks" against the labor market. The minutes noted that "a substantial majority of participants" favored the larger move, without specifying how many were opposed. The term "participants" suggests involvement of the full FOMC rather than just the 12 voters.

The minutes also noted that some members favored a reduction at the July meeting that never materialized.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are jumping $0.94 to $74.18 a barrel after falling $0.33 to $73.24 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after slipping $9.40 to $2,626 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $10.90 to $2,636.90 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 148.56 yen versus the 149.31 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0942 compared to yesterday's $1.0939.

Asia

Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, with Chinese and Hong Kong markets leading the surge on hopes that policymakers will announce more stimulus to revive growth at a press briefing by China's finance ministry on Saturday.

In addition, a survey showed China's average daily home sales during the Golden Week holiday leapt 23 percent by floor area from the same period last year, spurring hopes of a property market recovery.

Oil and gold prices were higher in Asian trading, while the dollar steadied ahead of key U.S. inflation readings due this week that could influence the Fed's interest rate trajectory.

Shares in mainland China rebounded after posting their biggest decline in more than four years on Wednesday to snap a ten-day rally.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.3 percent to 3,301.93, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 3.0 percent to 21,251.98.

Japanese markets edged up slightly ahead of the September U.S. CPI data due later in the day. The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.3 percent to 39,380.89, while the broader Topix Index closed 0.2 percent higher at 2,712.67.

Camera maker Nikon jumped 5.6 percent to become the Nikkei's top percentage gainer. Technology investor SoftBank Group surged nearly 4 percent, while Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing gained 1.3 percent after posting strong sales and profit growth.

Retailer Aeon slumped 8.7 percent after reporting a decline in its financial performance for the six-month period ending August 31, 2024.

Seoul stocks eked out modest gains, with bio, financials, refiners and internet portal stocks pacing the gainers. The Kospi average inched up 0.19 percent to 2,599.16. Celltrion, Shinhan Financial, Naver and SK Innovation surged 2-4 percent.

Chipmaker SK Hynix soared 4.9 percent, but larger industry rival Samsung Electronics fell 2.3 percent.

Australian markets closed higher as mining and energy stocks surged on China stimulus hopes. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.4 percent to 8,223, while the broader All Ordinaries Index settled half a percent higher at 8,498.70.

Rio Tinto gained 1.4 percent following its strategic acquisition of Arcadium Lithium, while peers BHP Group and Fortescue Metals added 1.4 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index slipped 0.2 percent to 12,754.58 after scoring big gains the day before on the Official Cash Rate (OCR) cut.

Europe

European stocks are little changed on Thursday after official data showed Germany's retail sales increased in August underpinned by food and non-food turnover.

Retail sales grew 1.6 percent on a monthly basis in August after a 1.5 percent gain in July and a 1.1 percent drop seen in June, Destatis reported.

On a yearly basis, retail sales posted growth of 2.1 percent in real terms and 3.1 percent in nominal terms.

Elsewhere, a closely watched gauge of U.K. house prices turned positive for the first time in almost two years, boosted by expectations of more interest rate cuts by the Bank of England.

While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are just below the unchanged line.

In corporate news, GSK has surged after the British drug maker agreed to pay up to $2.2 billion to settle most lawsuits in U.S. state courts.

SCOR SE shares have also advanced. The French reinsurance giant said it has entered exclusive negotiations with Huyghens de Participations, the holding company of the Albin Michel group, regarding the sale of its stake in Humensis.

Deutsche Telekom has also moved to the upside. The telecom major said it plans to propose a buyback program of as much as €2 billion ($2.2 billion) in 2025.

Meanwhile, German automaker BMW has moved lower after sales fell the third quarter, weighed down by weak performance in China and delivery stops.

Sugar producer Sudzucker has also fallen after registering a significant decline in result from operations for the second quarter, amidst higher costs and lower prices.

U.S. Economic News

Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of September, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in September, matching the increase seen in August. Economists had expected consumer prices to inch up by 0.1 percent.

The report also said core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, climbed by 0.3 percent for the second consecutive month. Core prices were expected to rise by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 2.4 percent in September from 2.5 percent in August. Economists had expected the pace of price growth to slow to 2.3 percent.

The annual rate of core consumer price growth accelerated to 3.3 percent in September from 3.2 percent in August, while economists had expected the price of growth to remain unchanged.

The Labor Department also released a separate report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits increased by much more than expected in the week ended October 5th.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 258,000, an increase of 33,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 225,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge up to 230,000.

With the much bigger than expected increase, jobless claims reached their highest level since hitting a matching figure in the week ended August 5th, 2023.

At 9:15 am ET, Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook is scheduled to speak on "Entrepreneurship and Innovation" before the Women for Women Summit presented by the College of Charleston School of Business.

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin is due to participate in a fireside chat, "2025 Economic Outlook and Beyond," before the Virginia Maritime Association 2024 International Trade Symposium at 10:30 am ET.

At 11 am ET, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams is scheduled to give remarks and participate in a moderated discussion on the economic outlook and monetary policy before event organized by Binghamton University.

The Treasury Department is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds at 1 pm ET.