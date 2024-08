Inflation Is the No.1 Financial Concern for Americans Heading Into the Election. 3 Tips to Help Protect Your Retirement Savings in Any Market.

Americans in all walks of life are struggling with high inflation. Inflation is normal, but excessive inflation hurts everyone, even if it's in different ways.Rising living costs are preventing young Americans from financially establishing themselves. Those nearing retirement must weigh how inflation could affect their lifestyle. In some cases, people wonder whether they can retire at all. According to research by The Motley Fool, inflation is the top concern among Americans heading into the 2024 election.It's as important as ever that people continue building toward their financial future. Despite the concerns, everyone can take steps to protect their retirement savings in any market.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool