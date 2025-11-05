Informatica Aktie

05.11.2025 23:20:20

Informatica Posts Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Informatica (INFA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $4.0 million or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $13.99 million or $0.05 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $439.2 million, compared to $422.5 million last year.

"We delivered another strong quarter with 29.5% year-over-year growth in Cloud Subscription ARR, driven by demand for our AI-powered IDMC platform. Customers continue to choose Informatica to scale their agentic AI initiatives and solve complex business challenges by building on IDMC powered for CLAIRE AI — empowering them to connect trusted, AI-ready data with seamless integration across platforms, enabling faster innovation, smarter operations, and the development of AI systems," said Amit Walia, Chief Executive Officer at Informatica.

