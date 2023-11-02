Information Services Group Announces Third-Quarter 2023 Results

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced financial results, including record third-quarter revenues, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"ISG delivered strong results in the third quarter, with record revenues of $72 million, our best topline performance ever in a third quarter,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO. "Our recurring revenues were up 19 percent, revenues in Europe were up 14 percent and firm-wide adjusted EBITDA margin improved 120 basis points from last quarter despite a more difficult macro environment. These results were powered by a relentless focus on execution and our proactive management of the current demand environment.”

Commenting on the macro environment, Connors said: "Our enterprise clients continue to leverage our capabilities with a dual focus on all things digital and cost optimization, a traditional sweet spot for ISG. Overall, clients are slower in their decision-making and spending is being stretched over longer periods of time, amid concerns about continued economic uncertainty and rising geopolitical tensions. With that said, our pipeline remains strong, and the pace of execution will be driven by clients’ need for speed as they position themselves for 2024 when conditions are expected to improve.”

Ventana Research Acquisition

ISG said today it has acquired the business of Ventana Research, a leading technology research firm specializing in coverage of the $800 billion software industry.

The move expands the capabilities of ISG Research, an important and fast-growing recurring-revenue-stream business for ISG, at a time when enterprises increasingly are leveraging software and services in combination to improve operating performance, deliver better customer and employee experiences, and drive growth.

"With the addition of Ventana Research, ISG becomes a stronger global powerhouse in technology research,” said Connors. "We are famously known for our industry-leading coverage of the managed services sector, and now we are expanding and deepening our coverage of the all-important software industry. In addition to increasing our market research coverage, we see synergies to accelerate the growth of our Software Advisory business with enterprises.”

Citing ISG Index™ research, Connors noted that software-based XaaS solutions – both infrastructure-as-a service and software-as-a-service – account for more than 60 percent of global spending on IT and business services, up from 48 percent five years ago. "We expect spending on cloud-based, software-driven services to continue expanding in the coming years,” he said, "and with it, client demand for in-depth research and advice to guide software investment decisions.”

Ventana Research, founded in 2002 and based in Bend, Ore., tracks more than 2,000 software vendors and covers more than 250 of them in-depth to provide the industry’s most comprehensive analyst and research coverage of the global software sector. Its team of experienced professionals provides insights and expert guidance on mainstream and disruptive technologies through a unique set of research-based products, including an online community for business and IT professionals.

Third-Quarter 2023 Results

Reported revenues for the third quarter were a record $71.8 million, up 4.3 percent from $68.8 million in the prior year. Currency translation positively impacted reported revenues by $1.4 million versus the prior year. Reported revenues were $42.5 million in the Americas, up 1 percent; $22.1 million in Europe, up 14 percent; and $7.2 million in Asia Pacific, down 2 percent versus the prior year.

ISG reported third-quarter operating income of $6.2 million, down 16 percent from $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Reported third-quarter net income was $3.2 million, down 42 percent from net income of $5.6 million in the prior year. Fully diluted earnings per share was $0.06, compared with $0.11 per fully diluted share in the prior year.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure defined below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) for the third quarter was $5.7 million, or $0.11 per share on a fully diluted basis, compared with adjusted net income of $7.2 million, or $0.14 per share on a fully diluted basis, in the prior year’s third quarter.

Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) was $10.6 million, essentially flat with the prior year.

Other Financial and Operating Highlights

ISG generated $3.2 million of cash from operations in the third quarter, compared with $0.3 million used from operations in the third quarter last year. The firm’s cash balance totaled $18.7 million at September 30, 2023, down from $19.6 million at June 30, 2023.

During the third quarter, ISG paid dividends of $2.3 million and repurchased $0.9 million of shares. As of September 30, 2023, ISG had $79.2 million in debt outstanding, unchanged from December 31, 2022. The firm’s gross-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio (a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing outstanding debt by adjusted EBITDA) was 1.8 times.

2023 Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

"For the fourth quarter, ISG is targeting revenues of between $68 million and $71 million and adjusted EBITDA of between $9.0 million and $10.5 million,” Connors said. "We will continue to monitor the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, and other factors, and adjust our business plans accordingly.”

Quarterly Dividend

The ISG Board of Directors declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.045 per share payable on December 20, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 5, 2023.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Information Services Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 71,773 $ 68,836 $ 224,868 $ 212,100 Operating expenses Direct costs and expenses for advisors 43,032 39,786 138,048 125,111 Selling, general and administrative 20,992 20,334 63,992 60,806 Depreciation and amortization 1,526 1,286 4,692 3,872 Operating income 6,223 7,430 18,136 22,311 Interest income 104 37 285 126 Interest expense (1,533 ) (824 ) (4,676 ) (1,997 ) Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (2 ) 131 (40 ) 248 Income before taxes 4,792 6,774 13,705 20,688 Income tax provision 1,591 1,218 4,680 5,245 Net income $ 3,201 $ 5,556 $ 9,025 $ 15,443 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 48,711 47,888 48,542 48,191 Diluted 50,257 49,844 50,287 50,637 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.12 $ 0.19 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.11 $ 0.18 $ 0.30

Information Services Group, Inc. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 3,201 $ 5,556 $ 9,025 $ 15,443 Plus: Interest expense (net of interest income) 1,429 787 4,391 1,871 Income taxes 1,591 1,218 4,680 5,245 Depreciation and amortization 1,526 1,286 4,692 3,872 Interest accretion associated with contingent consideration 26 - 77 8 Acquisition-related costs (1) 99 25 99 41 Severance, integration and other expense 674 8 2,016 458 Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 2 (131 ) 40 (248 ) Non-cash stock compensation 2,098 1,987 6,752 5,432 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,646 $ 10,736 $ 31,772 $ 32,122 Net income $ 3,201 $ 5,556 $ 9,025 $ 15,443 Plus: Non-cash stock compensation 2,098 1,987 6,752 5,432 Intangible amortization 769 525 2,352 1,580 Interest accretion associated with contingent consideration 26 - 77 8 Acquisition-related costs (1) 99 25 99 41 Severance, integration and other expense 674 8 2,016 458 Write-off of deferred financing costs - - 379 - Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 2 (131 ) 40 (248 ) Tax effect (2) (1,174 ) (772 ) (3,749 ) (2,327 ) Adjusted net income $ 5,695 $ 7,198 $ 16,991 $ 20,387 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 48,711 47,888 48,542 48,191 Diluted 50,257 49,844 50,287 50,637 Adjusted earnings per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.15 $ 0.35 $ 0.42 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.14 $ 0.34 $ 0.40

(1) Consists of expenses from acquisition-related costs and non-cash fair value adjustments on pre-acquisition contract liabilities. (2) Marginal tax rate of 32%, reflecting U.S. federal income tax rate of 21% plus 11% attributable to U.S. states and foreign jurisdictions.

Information Services Group, Inc. Selected Financial Data Constant Currency Comparison Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2023 Constant

currency

impact Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2023

Adjusted Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2022 Constant

currency

impact Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2022

Adjusted Revenue $ 71,773 $ (1,572 ) $ 70,201 $ 68,836 $ (211 ) $ 68,625 Operating income $ 6,223 $ 105 $ 6,328 $ 7,430 $ 474 $ 7,904 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,646 $ 40 $ 10,686 $ 10,736 $ 454 $ 11,190 Nine Months

Ended

September 30, 2023 Constant

currency

impact Nine Months

Ended

September 30, 2023

Adjusted Nine Months

Ended

September 30, 2022 Constant

currency

impact Nine Months

Ended

September 30, 2022

Adjusted Revenue $ 224,868 $ (4,406 ) $ 220,462 $ 212,100 $ (5,209 ) $ 206,891 Operating income $ 18,136 $ 446 $ 18,582 $ 22,311 $ 381 $ 22,692 Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,772 $ 271 $ 32,043 $ 32,122 $ 249 $ 32,371

