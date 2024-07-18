18.07.2024 13:01:29

Infosys Q1 Profit Increases, Revenues Up 2.5%; Raises FY25 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Infosys (INFY) reported first-quarter net profit after minority interest of $763 million compared to $724 million, last year. EPS was $0.18 compared to $0.17. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.18, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Operating margin was at 21.1%, an increase of 0.3% from a year ago.

Revenues were $4.71 billion compared to $4.62 billion, prior year. Reported revenues rose 2.1%, and was up 2.5% in constant currency. Number of large deal wins were highest ever at 34 with TCV of $4.1 billion, 57.6% being net new. Analysts on average had estimated $4.65 billion in revenue.

Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO, said: "We had the highest ever FCF generation at $1.1 billion and ROE increased to 33.6% due to higher payouts to investors."

For fiscal 2025, the company targets: revenue growth of 3%-4% in constant currency; and an operating margin of 20%-22%. In April, the company projected: revenue growth in a range of 1%-3% in constant currency; and an operating margin in range of 20%-22%.

Shares of Infosys are up 4% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

