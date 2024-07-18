|
18.07.2024 13:01:29
Infosys Q1 Profit Increases, Revenues Up 2.5%; Raises FY25 Revenue Outlook
(RTTNews) - Infosys (INFY) reported first-quarter net profit after minority interest of $763 million compared to $724 million, last year. EPS was $0.18 compared to $0.17. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.18, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Operating margin was at 21.1%, an increase of 0.3% from a year ago.
Revenues were $4.71 billion compared to $4.62 billion, prior year. Reported revenues rose 2.1%, and was up 2.5% in constant currency. Number of large deal wins were highest ever at 34 with TCV of $4.1 billion, 57.6% being net new. Analysts on average had estimated $4.65 billion in revenue.
Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO, said: "We had the highest ever FCF generation at $1.1 billion and ROE increased to 33.6% due to higher payouts to investors."
For fiscal 2025, the company targets: revenue growth of 3%-4% in constant currency; and an operating margin of 20%-22%. In April, the company projected: revenue growth in a range of 1%-3% in constant currency; and an operating margin in range of 20%-22%.
Shares of Infosys are up 4% in pre-market trade on Thursday.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Infosys Ltd. (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
18.07.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite fällt am Donnerstagnachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite zum Start in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.24
|Ausblick: Infosys zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
16.07.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Infosys-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Infosys-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Infosys-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Infosys von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
03.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Infosys stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.07.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Infosys-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Infosys von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Infosys Ltd. (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Infosys Ltd. (spons. ADRs)
|19,90
|-2,45%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeltweite IT-Probleme: ATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben vor dem Wochenende nach. Der US-Leitindex zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wurden zum Wochenschluss überwiegend von den Bären dominiert.