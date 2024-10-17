|
17.10.2024 14:57:38
Infosys Q2 EPS Meets Estimates, Revenues Top; Boost FY25 Revenue Growth Outlook
(RTTNews) - Indian software services provider Infosys Ltd. (INFY) reported Thursday that its net profit for the second quarter increased to $778 million or $0.19 per share from $751 million or $0.18 per share in the year-ago quarter.
On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenues for the quarter grew 3.7 percent to $4.89 billion from $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenues grew 3.3 percent on a constant currency basis. Analysts expected revenues of $4.84 billion for the quarter.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, Infosys expects revenues to grow in a range of 3.75 to 4.50 percent in constant currency, up from the prior guidance for a 3.0 to 4.0 percent growth. The Street is looking for revenue growth of 3.8 percent to $19.26 billion for the year.
