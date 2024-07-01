|
01.07.2024 11:00:00
InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards 2024 Nominations Now Open
The 2024 InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards will recognize the best and most innovative products across 26 categories in software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and AI and machine learning. Nominations for the 2024 awards are now open.Products in the following categories are eligible to win: AI and machine learning: ApplicationsAI and machine learning: DevelopmentAI and machine learning: ModelsAPI managementAPI securityApplication managementApplication networkingApplication securityBusiness intelligence and analyticsCloud backup and disaster recoveryCloud compliance and governance Cloud cost managementCloud securityData management: Databases Data management: GovernanceData management: IntegrationData management: PipelinesData management: StreamingDevOps: CI/CDDevOps: ObservabilityDevOps: ProductivityDevOps: SecurityDevOps: TestingSoftware development: PlatformsSoftware development: ServicesSoftware development: ToolsWinners will be selected by a panel of judges based on technology impact, business impact, and innovation.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
