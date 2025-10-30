Ingersoll Rand Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $244.1 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $221.6 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ingersoll Rand Inc reported adjusted earnings of $343.9 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $1.95 billion from $1.86 billion last year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $244.1 Mln. vs. $221.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $1.95 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.25 - $3.31