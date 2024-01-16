16.01.2024 13:30:56

InMode Boosts FY23 Adj. EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - Based on preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Tuesday, medical technology firm InMode Ltd. (INMD) currently expects adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter in a range of $0.68 to $0.69 per share on revenues between $126.0 million and $126.5 million.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.63 per share on revenues of $128.36 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.54 to $2.55 per share on revenues between $491.3 million and $491.8 million. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.47 to $2.50 per share on revenues between $485 million and $495 million.

The Street is currently looking for earnings of $2.49 per share on revenues of $493.60 million for the year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $495 million to $505 million. Analysts expect revenues of $524.18 million for the year.

