INmune Bio Announces Data From AD02 Phase II Alzheimer's Trial

(RTTNews) - INmune Bio, Inc. (INMB), Tuesday announced additional analysis of blinded data from AD02 Phase II Alzheimer's Disease, demonstrating exceptional performance of the novel cognitive measure EMACC, as well as a highly significant correlation between EMACC and the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes.

The result noted a highly significant correlation (p<0.001) between baseline scores on EMACC and CDR-SB. Also, a correlation of EMACC of 0.93 was found between screening and first study visit.

Additionally, the study revealed EMACC's ability to accurately differentiate between disease stages with an effect size of 0.87.

"We believe the novel design elements used in our AD02 Phase 2 trial significantly de-risk our clinical program compared to traditional trial designs in AD drug development, and this analysis overwhelmingly supports our decision to use EMACC as the primary endpoint while further validating both size and duration of the trial," commented Barnum, VP of Neuroscience at INmune.

