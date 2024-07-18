Innovative Industrial Properties to Report 2024 Second Quarter Results

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) announced today it will report results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024 after the market closes on Monday, August 5, 2024.

Alan Gold, Executive Chairman; Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer; David Smith, Chief Financial Officer; Catherine Hastings, Chief Operating Officer; and Ben Regin, Chief Investment Officer, will host an investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, to discuss the company’s financial results and operations for the quarter.

The call will be available through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com, or live by calling 1-877-328-5514 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6764 (international) and asking to be joined to the Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. conference call. The complete webcast will be archived for 90 days on the company’s website. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 until 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 3123064.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240718806825/en/