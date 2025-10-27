Innovent Biologics' Mazdutide Surpasses Semaglutide In HbA1c And Weight Loss In Phase 3 Trial

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. (IVBXF, 01801.HK) announced positive results from its fourth Phase 3 clinical trial, DREAMS-3, evaluating mazdutide—a dual GLP-1 and glucagon receptor agonist. The trial focused on Chinese patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity, and successfully met its primary endpoint, marking a significant milestone in the development of mazdutide.

At week 32 of the study, 48.0% of patients treated with mazdutide achieved both an HbA1c level below 7.0% and a body weight reduction of at least 10% from baseline. This outcome was notably superior to the 21.0% of patients in the semaglutide group who met the same criteria, with a p-value of less than 0.0001, indicating strong statistical significance.

In terms of glycemic control, the mazdutide group showed a mean HbA1c reduction of -2.03%, compared to -1.84% in the semaglutide group. Additionally, mazdutide demonstrated a greater impact on weight loss, with patients experiencing an average reduction of 10.29% in body weight, versus 6.00% in the semaglutide group. Both differences were statistically significant (p < 0.05).

The safety profile of mazdutide remained consistent with previous clinical studies. No new safety signals were identified during the trial. The most common adverse events were gastrointestinal symptoms, which were generally mild to moderate in severity.

The findings reinforce mazdutide's potential as a next-generation therapeutic option for individuals living with type 2 diabetes and obesity, offering superior efficacy in both glycemic control and weight management compared to existing treatments.

