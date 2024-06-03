Inogen Announces Publication of Study Demonstrating the Association of Portable Oxygen Therapy with Decreased Mortality and Increased Cost-Effectiveness Ratio

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today shared the results of a study published in the journal Pulmonary Therapy, demonstrating the association of portable oxygen concentrators with increased survival and cost-effectiveness ratio when compared to other long-term oxygen therapies.

The study sourced data from the French national healthcare system database, the Système National des Données de Santé (SNDS). With a sample size of over 244,000 adult long-term oxygen therapy patients from 2013-2020, it is likely the largest retrospective claims database assessment study of long-term oxygen therapy to date. The results showed that portable oxygen concentrator (POC) use, either alone or in combination with other oxygen modalities, was associated with improved survival and similar healthcare resource use, such as hospitalizations and specialist visits, compared to stationary concentrators, compressed tanks and liquid oxygen. Additionally, based on the incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER), POCs were cost-effective compared to stationary concentrators, compressed tanks, and liquid oxygen.

In a secondary analysis of the POC group, two sub-groups were classified based on device autonomy i.e. higher mobility and lower mobility groups. The higher mobility POC sub-group were allocated Inogen devices and had an autonomy greater than 5 hours, while the lower mobility POC sub-group were allocated non-Inogen devices and had an autonomy less than 5 hours. Within the POC group, the higher mobility POC sub-group were associated with better survival, lower healthcare resource use and lower related costs vs the lower mobility POC sub-group.

"The study highlights what we have known anecdotally about portable oxygen therapies, and Inogen devices,” said Kevin Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have long believed that mobile oxygen therapies, primarily portable oxygen concentrators, are associated with improved health outcomes, affordability, and patient quality of life. We are proud that this study confirms the value proposition of our devices. Looking forward, we will continue to expand the adoption of our effective and high-quality POCs, enabling even more patients to experience these benefits.”

To read the published study, please visit: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s41030-024-00259-x

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN) is a leading global medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. Inogen supports patient respiratory care by developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative best-in-class portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Inogen partners with patients, prescribers, home medical equipment providers, and distributors to make its oxygen therapy products widely available allowing patients the chance to remain ambulatory while managing the impact of their disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements with respect to the future results associated with the clinical study, and increased adaptation of Inogen devices. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes,” "anticipates,” "plans,” "expects,” "will,” "intends,” "potential,” "possible,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to, risks related to its announced management and organizational changes, and risks arising from the possibility that Inogen will not realize anticipated future financial performance or strategic goals. In addition, Inogen's business is subject to numerous additional risks and uncertainties, including, among others, risks relating to market acceptance of its products; competition; its sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; its planned sales, marketing, and research and development activities; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, its products; seasonal variations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; risks associated with international operations; and the possibility that Inogen will not realize anticipated revenue from recent or future technology acquisitions or that expenses and costs related thereto will exceed Inogen’s expectations. Information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other information affecting Inogen’s business operating results are contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the calendar quarter ended March 31, 2024 and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Inogen disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

