Inogen to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Nabil Shabshab, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast and archived recording of the presentation will be available to all interested parties through the News / Events page on the Inogen Investor Relations website.

Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http://investor.inogen.com/, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, visit http://investor.inogen.com/.

About Inogen

Inogen is a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. The Company primarily develops, manufactures, and markets innovative portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

