Inseego Announces Industry’s First FIPS 140-2 Certified 5G Mobile Hotspot, MiFi® X PRO

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G edge cloud solutions, announced the industry’s first FIPS 140-2 (Federal Information Processing Standard Publication 140-2) certified 5G mobile hotspot. MiFi® X PRO 5G mobile hotspot provides government agencies and businesses unparalleled security for mobile connectivity. The MiFi X PRO 5G now includes FIPS 140-2 federally validated cryptographic software that meets the standards set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

This enhancement to the flagship 5G mobile hotspot comes at a critical time for government agencies such as the Department of Defense (DoD), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), as well as state, local and federal government employees and contractors, as they require secure communication, data protection, and authentication. In addition to government agencies and employees, FIPS validation is critical for any company that needs to ensure that sensitive data remains secure and confidential.

Financial institutions are required to protect sensitive financial data and comply with regulations like PCI DSS.

Healthcare providers must use FIPS 140-2 certified encryption to safeguard electronic protected health information (ePHI) and meet HIPAA and HITECH requirements.

Critical infrastructure providers such as utilities and transportation systems adopt the FIPS 140-2 standard to secure their systems from cyber threats.

Built with the Snapdragon® X65/X62 5G Modem-RF System, MiFi X PRO 5G mobile hotspot offers extended cellular capabilities, including 5G NR carrier aggregation for more bands, including full n77 C-band spectrum support, which is essential for many government customers. With extensive support for 5G sub-6GHz bands and true 5G carrier aggregation, this mobile hotspot ensures customers can access the broadest possible coverage and the fastest available speeds in North America.

"We have seen an increase in inquiries for secure connectivity solutions,” said Steve Harmon, Chief Revenue Officer at Inseego. "Customers are more aware of the integrity that a US-based solution provider offers and the added security features in our portfolio. The FIPS 140-2 certification demonstrates Inseego’s commitment to robust security and we encourage decision-makers to check the NIST Cryptographic Module Validation Program website to see if their devices are FIPS 140-2 certified,” said Harmon.

Customers who have already purchased and deployed MiFi X PRO 5G mobile hotspots will receive FIPS 140-2 automatically via an over the air software update.

For more product information, please visit https://inseego.com/products/mobile-hotspot-routers/mifi-x-pro/.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego's 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry's best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility---all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com. #Putting5GtoWork

©2024. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. MiFi and Inseego are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Other Company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

